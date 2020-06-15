The Fairbanks Adult Amateur Baseball League and local Alaska Legion baseball teams are hoping to fill the void of what would have been the 115th annual Midnight Sun Game by hosting an All-Star game at Growden Memorial Park at 10 p.m. Saturday, the day of the summer solstice.
The tradition of the Midnight Sun Game, a baseball game played on the longest day of the year without the use of artificial light, originated in 1906 as a bet between two local bars, the Eagles Club and the California Bar. The game has taken place every year since and the Alaska Goldpanners, the Fairbanks summer league team, became the host in 1960.
In April, the coronavirus threatened to break the game’s 115-year streak when the Goldpanners canceled their 2020 season, but local teams came together to keep the tradition alive.
In its place, the Fairbanks Adult Amateur Baseball League and four AA teams from the Alaska Legion — this year referred to as the Alliance — will field their best players in an All-Star game.
“At the bare minimum we have to see the game continue,” Christoph Falke, president of the Fairbanks Adult Amateur Baseball League, said Monday.
“Even if it’s not the Goldpanners Midnight Sun Game, it’s still a Midnight Sun Game, which does have a history of existing prior to the Goldpanners.”
Goldpanners general manager John Lohrke emphasized that the absence of his team's organization or sponsorship of the game doesn’t make it any less real.
“The Goldpanners weren’t part of the game in the early stages, so I’m not sure our organization can dictate what someone can or can’t call it. The game was played before us, and this year it’s going to be played without us,” Lohrke said over the phone Sunday.
The game will fall at the end of the second day of the Alliance’s three-day Midnight Sun Tournament, which takes place annually in Fairbanks. Coaches from the four participating teams — the Alaska Wild, Fairbanks 49ers, South Wolverines and Eagle River Wolves — will select their top five players to create a team of 20 to represent the Alliance.
The local adult league is following a similar format and selecting the top talent from each team in its league, ensuring that every team is represented.
“We didn’t want the Midnight Sun Game to go away after 115 years, so we thought this was a way to still do it,” Alaska Wild head coach Ray Pulsifer said after explaining the format.
“People can come watch the traditional Midnight Sun Game, but it’s just not going to be between the Goldpanners and another team of that caliber. It will be between the men’s all-stars and our tournament all-stars.”
The game will follow Alliance rules and last only seven innings, but Pulsifer estimates that it should run well past midnight.
Growden’s gates will be open to the public, and food trucks will be onsite. Admission is free, although spectators are asked to follow state health mandates and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
