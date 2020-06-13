The assembly unanimously set the 2020 base property tax rate at 13.892 mills on Thursday. It’s a hair above the 2019 areawide mill rate of 13.891 mills and the last step toward finalizing the $170 million Fairbanks North Star Borough budget that goes into effect July 1.
Tax bills go out on June 30, and the first installment is due by Sept. 1.
The borough is at near-full employment despite reduced services since March 15 due to COVID-19. A borough disaster declaration is in effect through Sept. 26. Interior Alaska currently has four active coronavirus cases, according to state data.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said in an email that he is following state health guidelines and that public employees are continuing to carry out their duties, “under different models,” during building closures. Some workers have increased cleaning responsibilities.
Summer operations at the borough will differ between facilities depending on state public health guidelines and the borough’s ability to accommodate things such as social distancing and extra cleaning, Ward said.
“We have a handful of employees that are on leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act but most have returned to work,” Ward wrote. “To my knowledge, we do not have anyone not working that wants to work.”
The libraries, the Big Dipper Ice Arena, the animal shelter, the borough administrative center, the downtown bus depot and other buildings remain closed with public employees conducting business by appointment.
The libraries are offering virtual programming, curbside pickup and the Noel Wien Public Library is allowing people to enter for a limited time to use public computers by appointment. Pools are offering limited lap swim by appointment. Two of eight bus routes are operating at limited capacity, and Ward said he is looking at adding more routes in the coming weeks. Area parks are seeing higher than normal use, according to Ward.
“Our inclination has been to slowly ramp up operations,” the mayor said.
He doesn’t expect the scaling of back operations to result in much savings to the taxpayer.
“If there were to be a reduction in service resulting in a cost savings in the current year, the funding would lapse to the general fund at the end of the fiscal year and be either used to offset costs for the next year or used to decrease the mill rate for the next year,” Ward wrote. “As it is with short term closures, there are some savings in utilities and equipment, however the increased cost to reopen these facilities with social distancing and cleaning requirements, as mandated by the state mitigation plans, has offset any significant savings we would expect to see from these departments.”
The borough qualifies for almost $25 million of federal aid through the CARES Act to pay for expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nils Andreassen, executive director of the Alaska Municipal League, of which the borough is a member, says he knows of no local governments in Alaska that laid off workers due to reduced operations during the pandemic. Public employees have used up vacation time, taken furloughs and gone on leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, he said.
Many communities saw a spike in unemployment caused by mandated business shutdowns, and local leaders were reluctant to add to it, he said.
“You would have had just more general turmoil within a community,” Andreassen said. “The local government really depends on an economy where people are employed.”
