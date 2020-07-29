About 100 businesses and nonprofits across Fairbanks have been approved for federally-funded coronavirus relief grants from the city of up to $100,000.
The deadline for applications is Friday. The money is from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, designed to offset economic losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three waves of grants have gone out to businesses and nonprofits in Fairbanks since the application period opened July 1. Millions from a pool of $16 million is still unexpended.
“The City CARES committee will evaluate the program and decide how to proceed,” wrote Teal Soden, communications director for the city of Fairbanks.
Restaurants, medical offices, travel agencies, galleries, salons, bars, studios and more have been approved for reimbursement for certain expenses tied to the statewide business shut down that took place from March to May to flatten the curve. They are also being reimbursed for costs of reopening. The city budgeted $5.2 million for economic relief for businesses and nonprofits.
City leaders also set aside $4.5 million for grants for individuals and families, who can apply for up to $5,000 to offset medical expenses, rent and utilities.
The city is working with the nonprofit Love In the Name of Christ to process grant applications.
The most recent round of payment were approved for Interior Women’s Health ($100,000), Big Daddy’s Bar-B-Q and Banquet Hall ($83,800), The Banks Alehouse ($79,300), Explore Fairbanks ($65,900), the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner ($59,900), Bobby’s Downtown ($47,500), Alaska Buffet ($43,800), The Cookie Jar Restaurant Inc. ($32,100), Salty’s On 2nd ($31,300), Advance Printing Co. Inc. ($20,500), The Crepery ($17,500), Appliance Service Co. Inc. ($16,500), Cardiologist David Stieber ($16,200), Glacier General Medicine ($13,200) and Hotspot Cafe ($11,500), according to a spreadsheet provided by Soden.
“Most of the eligible expenses submitted for reimbursement were for rent, utilities and PPE (personal protective equipment),” she wrote in an email. “Some businesses, such as restaurants that were impacted, also submitted expenses for replenishing inventory, which were covered.”
Last week, the city provided the News-Miner a spreadsheet showing that grants were approved for the Bakery Restaurant ($45,300), Team Cutters Inc. ($29,100), Gymnastics Inc. ($28,600), Chena Veterinary Clinic ($27,200), the Library Bar & Bites ($27,000), Bagels & Brew ($24,500), Sundog Crossfit ($23,500), Bahn Thai Restaurant ($22,300), Dentist Jeffrey Kilgore ($19,800) and Dentist Daniel Bergeron ($19,100).
Also awarded were Arctic Fox Bar ($15,300), Bhan Thai Express ($15,200), Chinook Commercial Properties ($13,000), Midnite Mine ($12,100), Literacy Council of Alaska ($11,400), Boynton Office Systems Inc. ($11,300), Elks Lodge ($11,000), Romper Room of Fairbanks ($10,900) and Alaska Universal Productions Inc. ($10,400).
Grants of less than $10,000 went to Ti Ja Professional Hair Styles, Fairbanks Children’s Museum, Fairbanks Refinishing and Upholstery, Fairbanks Drama Association, Enchanted Forest Toys, Dr. Kathie Stirling, Kramer and Associates Inc., Lily and Mae, McCafferty’s — A Coffee House Etc., Michael’s Salon International, Midnight Sun Martial Arts Academy, North Star Computing Inc., River City Cafe, S Salon and Studio, Santa’s Travels, Sand Castle, Stewart Rentals, U.S. Nails & Spa, Two Street Gallery, Northern Lights Council of Dancers and NAMI Fairbanks.
Also, King Cab, Anastasia Beauty, Horse Expediting & Remote Operations Inc., Tech Wise Systems Inc., Golden Heart Property Management, Minnie Street Bed and Breakfast Inn, Santinas Flowers and Gifts, The Fitness Connection Inc. and Thriftiques Antiques received grants of less than $10,000.
Small grants additionally were approved for the Fairbanks Community Museum, Olesen Properties, Mike States, Kids Stay N’ Play, Kelco Retail, Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, Allison LLC, the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics, the Folk School Fairbanks and Lavelle’s Taphouse.
Another 18 businesses and nonprofits received grants earlier this month when the first round of payments were made.
The largest grants went to big medical providers, who applied under a separate program.
Almost $5 million that went to Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The Interior Community Health Center was approved for $221,700.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.