Voters are being asked to decide a ballot measure that would set new rules and penalties for campaign finance, create an open primary system for most elections and enact ranked-choice voting for general elections. The measure would make Alaska the first state to use a top four primary system.
If passed, the measure would change state election laws by setting new rules and penalties related to campaign finance in order to prohibit the use of “dark money” in candidate campaigns. Language from the act states, “The people of Alaska hold that political power and influence should not be allocated based on wealth. Instead, reasonable limits on the role of money in elections are necessary to secure the equal rights of Alaskans and to protect the integrity of Alaska elections.”
If the measure passes, any entity that receives over $2,000 in a year from a donor and spends money to influence an election would be required to disclose receipts from the donor. Both the spending entity receiving the donation of over $2,000 and the donor would be required to report the donation and the true source of the money.
The act would do away with the party primary system in the state and replace it with an open primary in which all candidates appear on the same ballot. Voters would not be able to write-in candidates in open primaries. The four candidates receiving the most votes in the primary would advance to the general election.
For special elections, a special open primary would be held to set the candidates who appear on the special election ballot.
In general elections, candidates could choose to list a party or group affiliation but would not be required to do so, and the election pamphlet, ballot and notices at polling locations would explain that such a designation does not indicate party or group approval. Voters would be able to write-in candidates for general elections.
In a ranked choice general election, voters would rank one or more candidates in order of preference. If a candidate wins a simple majority of first choice votes, they would win the election. If no candidate wins a majority of first choice votes, the candidate with the fewest first choice votes would be eliminated from the race and voters who picked that candidate first would then have their vote counted for their second choice. This process would repeat until one candidate wins a majority.
Several changes made necessary by the act are explained in the State of Alaska Election Pamphlet as follows,”The Act would change the definition of political party and contribution because candidates on the ballot are not party nominees. The two parties or groups with the most registered voters may propose people to serve on some state boards. Election supervisors will appoint board members from the people proposed. The Governor must also appoint two Alaska Public Offices Commissioners from lists made by the two parties or groups. Each candidate for office may appoint one or more poll watchers.”
The measure is supported by the committee Yes on 2 for Better Elections. The top three contributors to Yes on 2 are: Unite America, based in Denver, CO; the Action Now Initiative, based in Houston, Texas; and the Unite and Renew Fund, based in Menlo Park, California.
The group Defend Alaska Elections opposes the measure. The top three contributors to Defend Alaska Elections are the Alaska Republican Party; the State Republican Party Leadership committee, based in Washington, D.C.; and Club for Growth, an economic conservative organization also based in Washington, D.C.
Alaskans for Better Elections filed the initiative with the lieutenant governor in July 2019. Subsequently, then Attorney General Kevin Clarkson submitted an opinion that recommended rejecting the initiative because it violated the single-subject law that requires ballot initiatives to address only one issue.
Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer rejected the initiative on Aug. 30, 2019. However, Alaskans for Better Elections challenged Meyer’s decision in court and an Alaska Superior Court judge ruled in their favor on the grounds that the ballot initiative addressed the single subject of election reform. Meyer appealed the decision to the Alaska Supreme Court, where the lower court decision was unanimously affirmed.
“Because the court correctly adhered to our prior interpretation of the relevant constitutional provisions — and because we reject the request to reverse precedent that the people’s power to initiate laws generally is equivalent to that of the legislature — we affirm the court’s decision,” the Alaska Supreme Court opinion from June 12 of this year reads.
Much like the initiative on the ballot this year, the history of primary elections in Alaska is that of a multitude of legal battles. Alaska held open primaries, or blanket primaries, from 1967 until 1992 when the Republican Party of Alaska challenged the state in federal court on the constitutionality of the blanket primary. A series of legal battles over the next decade brought a number of changes to the primary system in Alaska.
Presently in Alaska, candidates for the Democratic, Libertarian and Alaskan Independence parties appear on a combined ballot available to all registered voters. Only Republican candidates appear on the Republican primary ballot and only voters registered as Republicans, nonpartisan or undeclared have access to the Republican primary ballot.
Joy Huntington, a former Fairbanks City Council member from 2015-2018 who is working with Yes on 2, explained why she’s supporting the citizens’ initiative.
“With municipal elections, you do not have a party associated with your name when you are running and so I feel that the emphasis during the election process is really on whether or not you have the right vision or the right experience to be elected into that position and you’re not categorized into any party specific viewpoints or positions,” Huntington said. “Having had that experience and seeing the amazing working relationship we had at the city level in contrast to working in Juneau...there’d be more emphasis on operating and leading in a way that’s going to benefit more people. Thinking ahead to your next election, you will want to be earning the vote of everyone”
The statement in opposition to Ballot Measure 2 that appears in the state election pamphlet was authored by former Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Begich and former Republican Gov. Sean Parnell. The statement reads in part, “The So-Called “Better Elections” Initiative Will Make Alaskans Worse Off As public servants from opposite sides of the aisle, we have had our share of disagreements. But we are united in our belief that the so-called Better Elections Initiative will make elections worse for all Alaskans. This confusing, 25-page initiative will make drastic changes to the state’s election process — making it more difficult for Alaskans to exercise their right to vote and weakening political participation. Not surprisingly, this initiative is funded by donors who don’t live in our state and won’t have to live with the consequences.”
The multiagency cost summary for Measure 2 finds that the estimated cost of enacting the measure would be $906,943, split between $803,593 in costs for the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Division of Elections and $103,350 for the Alaska Public Offices Commission.
