For the first time in almost four years, several B-52 bomber aircraft flew into Eielson Air Force Base on Sunday.
The three U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers, temporarily deployed to Eielson, are from the 96th Bomb Squadron, 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. According to a Pacific Air Forces news release, the bombers have been “deployed to support Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with allies, partners and joint forces, and strategic deterrence missions to reinforce the rules-based international order in the region.”
“Eielson’s unique location ‘on top of the world’ makes us an ideal site for rapidly projecting airpower anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere,” said Col. Shawn Anger, Eielson’s 354th Fighter Wing commander. “We’re eager to share our strategic location with the Bomber Task Force while our fighter wing airmen work alongside them. Together, we’re demonstrating the agility in execution necessary to span the vast distances in the Indo-Pacific and providing a dynamic presence that amplifies our commitment to the INDOPACOM region.”
As part of the mission, one B-52 flew with F-22 Raptors and Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets to conduct intercept training over the Beaufort Sea.
The news release states that the Bomber Task Force allows a mix of different types of bomber aircraft to forward operate in the Indo-Pacific region “from a broader array of overseas and continental U.S. locations with greater operational resilience.”
Maj. Will Schuh, PACAF Air Operations Division B-52 weapons officer, further explained that Eielson is particularly strategically placed and can "satisfy requirements for multiple combatant commands."
U.S. Strategic Command routinely conducts bomber task force operations across the globe in order to integrate with Geographic Combatant Command operations and activities. According to Lt. Col. Christopher Duff, 96th Bomb Squadron commander, the bomber missions are unique due to the fact they can take off from the U.S. and reach “anywhere in the world.”
“These Bomber Task Force missions provide our airmen with the realistic training reps they require to remain highly proficient and ready to act whenever they are called upon to support the collective defense of the United States,” Duff said. “Challenging our crews and support personnel in different theaters further demonstrates the credibility of our forces to provide global strike capability, anywhere at any time.”
The last time B-52s deployed to Eielson was July-August 2017 as part of Red Flag-Alaska exercises.
B-52s have been in use by the Air Force since the 1950s.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.