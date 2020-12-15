The Alaska Division of Elections completed its audit of Ballot Measure No. 2 on Thursday, and the outcome remained the same as when it was previously certified.
A bipartisan group of 30 residents who had previously served on the Absentee and State review boards gathered in Juneau on Dec. 7 for the audit, according to a Monday news release from the Alaska Division of Elections. They reviewed and sorted 361,400 ballots one-by-one, and counted the “Yes” and “No” ballots to compare the results to the numbers already certified. The ballot measure won by 3,781 votes.
“I thank our elections officials and volunteers for conducting a thorough audit of the Ballot Measure 2 and assuring Alaskans that our elections were conducted fairly,” said Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer.
Ballot Measure 2 makes major changes to Alaska’s elections. It creates an open primary system for most elections and would enact ranked-choice voting in general elections. The four candidates who receive the most votes in the primary would advance to the general election. Measure 2 also sets new rules and penalties for campaign finance that would prohibit the use of “dark money” in political campaigns. Any campaign that receives more than $2,000 from the donor would be required to show receipts and the donor would also have to report the donation and the source of the money.
All of the auditors’ tables were spaced 6 feet, with translucent partitions and personal protective gear was provided. The audit was completed on Thursday, a day earlier than expected. Observers from both the “Yes” and “No” sides of Measure 2 observed the process all day, every day.
“This audit showed what the division knew it would; that our equipment worked properly, and the 2020 General Election was administered accurately and fairly in the state of Alaska,” said Gail Fenumiai, director of the Division of Elections, in the news release.
