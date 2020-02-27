The private company buying a 48.4% share of the trans-Alaska pipeline system bolstered its case for confidentiality of its financial records in a 25-page filing to the Regulatory Commission of Alaska on Feb. 18.
Hilcorp attorney Michael S. McLaughlin wrote that the company’s primary growth strategy is strategic acquisitions. Public disclosure of its financial information would help those selling assets to Hilcorp figure out the value that Hilcorp creates from buying the assets, thus harming its negotiating position.
Hilcorp maintains a competitive advantage by keeping its cost of doing business classified, McLaughlin wrote in a filing backed by Sean Kolassa, president of Harvest Alaska, a Hilcorp affiliate.
The filing was a response to the regulatory commission for more information about how Hilcorp would be harmed if its financial statements were publicized.
The Texas-based oil and gas company is buying a share of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline, which is routed through the Fairbanks North Star Borough, as a part of a larger deal to acquire BP’s Alaska assets for $5.6 billion.
Hilcorp has applied to the regulatory commission for a certificate of public convenience and necessity to operate TAPS and two other pipelines on the North Slope. The RCA gave itself a March 12 deadline to decide on a request for confidential treatment of financial statements.
Hilcorp is known for increasing output at aging oil fields, and it’s secret sauce could easily be calculated from revenues and operating costs detailed in financial statements, according to the RCA filing.
“If this data was made available to the marketplace, Hilcorp’s ability to conduct transactions on the type of late-life, mature, conventional assets that it succeeds at acquiring and revitalizing would be negatively impacted and its counterparties would have the advantage of utilizing Hilcorp’s own pricing against it in future transactions,” McLaughlin wrote to state regulators.
Public viewing of Hilcorp’s financial statements would additionally reveal private information about investors as well as employee compensation, allowing competitors to hire away critical personnel, according to the RCA filing.
More than 100 commenters have weighed in favoring the deal or raising questions, such as whether Hilcorp could afford to clean up after a major oil spill or environmental event. Some commenters said disclosure of financial statements as a show of proof would boost public confidence in the deal.
The nature of Hilcorp as a private company is part of the reason for its prosperity, according to the RCA filing.
“In making acquisitions, Hilcorp is successful, in part, because it chooses to keep data about past acquisitions it has made out of the public realm,” McLaughlin wrote.
The RCA asked for the names of federal agencies requesting the same financial information from Hilcorp.
The company has filed financial statements with the Federal Trade Commission, the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which granted confidentiality, according to the RCA filing. Documents other than financial records were additionally provided to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Earlier this month, the Regulatory Commission of Alaska granted Hilcorp confidentiality on the purchase and sale agreement with BP, agreeing that Hilcorp would suffer competitive harm from its disclosure.
Hilcorp has been doing business in Alaska since 2012, and the RCA has previously granted the company confidentiality for its financial information.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.