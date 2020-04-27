At 92 years old, Stan Zielinski has had a long, happy life filled with family, career and community service. A committed volunteer, Zielinski has been involved with the Food Bank for almost three decades and was a longtime member of the International Executive Service Corps. As important as these accomplishments are, perhaps Zielenski’s greatest contribution to others is the one he’s been doing for most of his adult life: giving blood.
In fact, over the last 70 years, Zielinski has donated an astounding 30 gallons of blood. Considering that blood is donated one pint at time and it takes eight pints to make a gallon, this is no small feat.
To honor Zielinski’s achievement, the Fairbanks office of the Blood Bank of Alaska presented Zielinski with a trophy last week after he donated his 240th pint of blood. According to Blood Bank supervisor Courtney Reynolds, Zielinksi is a favorite among the staff there.
“He’a beacon of light in the community and doesn’t want anything in return. He’s here to give and that’s it,” Reynolds said.
Zielinski donates blood every other month and always makes his next appointment before leaving, according to Courtney. He’s medically cleared before every donation, and staff closed the clinic for an hour during his last visit as an added safety measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Building a life and family
Zielinski was born in 1928 and raised in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, a small town 28 miles northwest of Philadelphia. He and his wife, Margaret, whom he calls Marge, grew up a few blocks from each other and met when they were both 4 years old. They graduated high school together in 1946 and Zielinski joined the United States Marines as soon as he turned 18. He hoped to go overseas but a twist of fate kept him stateside.
“The outfit that I went to boot camp with all went to China for guard duty. I missed the whole trip because they loaded the ship alphabetically and my last name begins with Z. They said, ‘Zink, Ziner, Zobel, Zukier and Zielinski, you guys aren’t going. There’s no room left.’ I was really disappointed because I wanted to travel,” Zielinski said during a phone conversation last week.
Zielinski and Margaret were married Sept. 3, 1949, and he enrolled at Alfred University in New York state to study ceramic arts. It was there that he gave his first pint of blood.
“It was 1950, the same day my daughter was born and my Buick caught fire,” Zielinski said. “I just did it because the Red Cross blood-mobile came and a few of us said, ‘Let’s go.’”
After graduating college, Zielinski taught ceramics in public schools for three years and at the university level for 12 years in Buffalo, New York. He first visited Alaska while on sabbatical in 1965.
“I came up out of curiosity the year after the earthquake. I went to Kodiak to begin with and helped build three houses there, and after that I just wandered over to the mainland.”
Career, travel and adventure
Zielinski met University of Alaska president Dr. William Ransom Wood at that time and was recruited by him to teach ceramics at the university. Zielinski moved Margaret and their four kids to Fairbanks and never looked back. Margaret, who earned a degree in home economics and taught handicapped children while the couple lived in Buffalo, also worked at UAF and got a second degree in photojournalism.
Throughout the years, Zielinski satisfied his urge to travel and commitment to service by volunteering with the International Executive Service Corps, a U.S. not-for-profit organization that sends consultants and experts to developing countries in need of managerial and technical expertise.
“I did an amazing amount of travel with the IESC. I went to 10 different countries and had 13 different projects,” Zielinski said. “I’ve been to China several times and we lived in Japan for a whole year, and a whole year in South Korea. I’ve set foot in 40 different countries.”
Marge, who describes her husband of 71 years as “the man of my heart and the most special person in the world,” accompanied him on many of his IESC trips.
“They expected that married people would go and the spouses would get involved as well,” Zielinski said. “I was glad about that because there were all these reports to make all the time, and Marge was an excellent secretary for that. I was very lucky.”
His travels allowed Zielinski the chance to donate blood “all over the world.” However, after taking malaria pills for a trip to China, he was banned from giving blood for several years. The same thing happened after a trip to Africa.
“I went to a no-no zone. I was in Zimbabwe and went up to Victoria Falls one weekend. The mere fact that I was there, I was restricted from donating for one year, because I might have gotten a mosquito bite or something. I had a wonderful time anyway. It’s next to Zambia, and I scheduled a rafting trip down the Zambezi River. I couldn’t make it, so I made a bungee jump off the bridge instead, and saw Victoria Falls from the air in a gas balloon.”
Crafting a future in volunteering
An avid adventurer and hobbyist, Zielinski was a sky-diver, scuba diver, and is well known in the Fairbanks area as a hot air balloonist. He retired from UAF in 1986 and has been “deeply and thoroughly” involved with the Food Bank for close to 30 years. He co-founded the organization’s Empty Bowls project after hearing the idea at a conference years ago.
“I immediately jumped on it as an excellent way to have a fundraiser. This is our 29th year for that particular project. Every year we earn over $20,000, and one year we earned $40,000 just by selling bowls,” Zielinski said. “I’m still actively involved with supplying them with ceramics, and also glass work.”
When he isn’t busy creating objects for the fundraiser, Zielinski spends a lot of time woodworking.
“It’s one of my favorite hobbies, and I was not the least bit bothered by having to be quarantined here for a couple of months,” Zielinski said with a chuckle, noting he’s already completed two projects and plans to do more.
Giving the gift of life
Zielinski acknowledges the importance of blood donation but gently resists any attempts to portray him as a hero.
“I never question anybody about how much they’ve donated, because it’s a very personal thing, and I would not start a conversation with that thought,” Zielinski said. “It’s a good thing to do, and you’ll certainly do something that just cannot be replaced in any other way. So it’s a wonderful gift for humanity.”
