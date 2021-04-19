Lathrop High School Assistant Principal Clarice Louden-Mingo has been named the Alaska Association of Secondary School Principals’ Assistant Principal of the Year for 2021. Louden-Mingo received a regional award as well; she is the 2021 Alaska Region 6 Assistant Principal of the Year.
For Louden-Mingo, the award is both an honor and a historical moment: she is the first female African-American recipient.
“I was astonished, amazed ... it was a moment,” Louden-Mingo said of her reaction to receiving the award. The honor was a “humbling experience,” she explained, because “when you go into this profession, it’s not something you do for recognition.” She added that it makes it even more special to be the first African-American woman AASSP Assistant Principal of the Year. It felt incredible, she said, for doing work she loves to turn into a historic moment.
Louden-Mingo explained that she enjoys the combination of engaging with students and supporting staff that the assistant principal role entails. Her desire to leave a positive impact on childrens’ lives drives Louden-Mingo’s work with students. In explaining her mission, she referenced the Maya Angelou quote, “... people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
“I want to make sure they always feel heard,” she said, “I always have a heart for kids.”
Louden-Mingo has served as an assistant principal for eight years, with six of those at Lathrop, according to an AASSP release. Her co-workers praise her ability to connect with students; she puts in the extra effort to make sure all students receive the support they need.
“It’s a strength we so appreciate,” Lathrop Principal Carly Sween said of Louden-Mingo’s ability to build rapport with students.
“She has a huge heart for students, which is what makes her an outstanding assistant principal,” Superintendent Karen Gaborik said.
Formerly the Lathrop principal, Gaborik hired Louden-Mingo to be her assistant principal six years ago; Louden-Mingo spoke highly of Gaborik’s role in her professional journey. According to Gaborik, Louden-Mingo “... embraces every student, parent and guardian as part of her school family, and works tirelessly to keep all of them connected with school and engaged in meaningful ways.” For instance, when school moved online this past year, Louden-Mingo worked to make sure staff were providing lessons tailored to students’ unique needs.
The Assistant Principal of the Year Program honors “outstanding middle level and high school assistant principals who have succeeded in providing high quality learning opportunities for students,” according to the Association. Candidates for the award are nominated by their peers and the winner is selected by a committee.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544