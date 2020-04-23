Borough leaders are thinking about hiring code enforcement officers with the ability to write tickets for offenses at dumpster sites.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly is scheduled to vote today on whether to approve a new Solid Waste Collection District code enforcement program.
Two officers and a supervisor would monitor about a dozen sites around the outskirts of the borough. The sites are available to non-city residents for residential garbage in lieu of government-sponsored curbside collection.
Vandalism, littering and illegal dumping are common problems at the sites.
If the new program is approved, the borough chief of staff said officers would approach people when they see offenses, such as illegal dumping, and redirect them to the landfill.
“We don’t have any intention of getting on dumpster divers,” Jim Williams, chief of staff, said during a Tuesday news conference. “We’re not a police department… All we want is compliance.”
Ordinance No. 2019-20-1Y states that the code enforcement officers would have authority to enforce provisions in the code of ordinances under Titles 10 and 21.
Title 10 of the code governs abandoned vehicles. Unlawful abandonment of a vehicle is punishable by a fine of $300.
Title 21 governs health and safety to include solids waste, fireworks, vehicle plug-ins and air quality.
Offenses such as disposal of trash in an unauthorized location, disposal of trash outside of a dumpster, failure to pick up fallen trash and littering are punishable by fines starting at $100, according to borough code.
Uncovered or unsecured loads are also subject to a $100 fine under Title 21.
Also illegal is when residents who live in city limits use the transfer sites. Some borough leaders worry that city residents are illegally dumping trash at the sites and unfairly driving up the cost. The sites are funded by a tax on non-city residents.
“City residents pay zero of the cost to use the transfer sites,” Assemblywoman Liz Lyke said in a text message. “When we look at the number of tons of trash coming from the transfer sites versus the city trash haulers, the difference is staggering. Either the city residents create far less trash, or they use the transfer sites often.”
In February, staff from the borough’s Solid Waste Division briefed the assembly about ongoing transfer site problems, and Mayor Bryce Ward asked the assembly for guidance.
The borough started placing overseers at the sites in 2017, and results have been mixed with cleaner and safer sites but complaints about some of the contractors and about limited trash site hours.
The ordinance, sponsored by the mayor, proposes to spend $54,100 to begin the code enforcement program now. The bulk of the expense would come from the fiscal 2020-2021 budget, which is under review. The new position of solid waste collection manager would have an annual salary of $92,490 plus benefits. Two code enforcement officers would each be paid $57,230 a year plus benefits.
Last year, the borough spent $300,000 to contract with a private company providing transfer site attendants.
“It is a very expensive replacement for the transfer site attendants that would result in an increase in property taxes for folks outside city limits,” Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski said of the new code enforcement program.
Assemblywomen Leah Berman Williams and Marna Sanford said they favor the program but are uncertain if now is the time.
Sanford described the code enforcement program as a rebranding of the attendant program. She plans to propose an amendment to make the positions temporary so that borough leaders can review, after a year, if the effort saves money in trash hauling costs.
Willams favors the idea in part because it would save the borough money in transfer site cleaning costs.
“I’m still somewhat undecided as to whether it’s a good idea right now,” she wrote in a text message.
Assemblyman Jimi Cash said he favored code enforcement initially but now he’s not so sure.
“The proposal that they brought forth for the FY21 budget is more than the contract was, and not to mention they will need vehicles and equipment for those people,” he wrote in a text message.
