The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly is deciding whether to support state efforts to tax vaping products and to increase Alaska’s motor fuel tax.
The panel is taking up two resolutions on the state tax plans tonight.
Resolution 2020-13 is aimed at supporting a bill in the Legislature that updates the legal age in Alaska for purchasing tobacco products to 21 — bringing state law in line with federal law — and applies the state’s 75% excise tax on tobacco products to vaping products.
The bill, Senate Bill 182, is sponsored by Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak. Assemblymen Matt Cooper and Frank Tomaszewski are sponsors of the resolution seeking assembly support “as a means to combat the rising use of tobacco and electronic smoking products,” according to the resolution.
“Taxing tobacco is proven to reduce tobacco use resulting in fewer life-long smokers and reduced healthcare costs,” the measure states.
If approved, the resolution would be provided to the Interior legislative delegation.
Thomas Briant, executive director of the National Association of Tobacco Outlets, said the tax would greatly increase the price of vaping products and drive consumers to purchase the products online.
“I am based in Minnesota which imposes a 95% excise tax on vapor products,” Briant wrote in an emailed answer to questions. “Many adults seek to avoid such a high excise tax and purchase electronic cigarettes/nicotine vapor product on-line where the state excise tax may not be charged. The same will likely occur in Alaska as Alaskans find different on-lines sources for the electronic nicotine products they desire to purchase.”
Resolution 2020-15 calls on the assembly to support increasing the state motor fuel tax or Senate Bill 115, sponsored by Sen. Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks.
The bill proposes to increase the fuel tax rate to 16 cents per gallon for motor vehicles (an increase of 8 cents), 10 cents per gallon for watercraft (an increase of 5 cents) and 12 cents per gallon for motor fuel used to operate an internal combustion engine (an increase of 6 cents.)
Alaska’s motor fuel tax has not been updated since May 1970. The state has the lowest motor fuel tax in the nation.
“Over the last three years, the state has closed at least five Department of Transportation (and Public Facilities) maintenance facilities due to lack of funding,” the resolution, sponsored by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, states.
Ward estimates the tax would cost an average driver less than $60 a year based on 15,000 vehicle miles driven.
Tax proceeds would be spent on operations and maintenance of the state transportation system.
If approved, copies of the resolution would be sent to the Alaska Legislature, appropriate committees reviewing Senate Bill 115 and Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
