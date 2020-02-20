Proposals for a new borough Capital Improvement Program have been ranked and scored, and the highest scores went to phase two of a new transit garage for borough buses ($18.2 million), a replacement animal shelter ($17 million) and a new indoor athletics complex ($107 million).
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly received the prioritized list in a memo from Borough Mayor Bryce Ward last week.
Borough leaders are under no obligation to select the top-scoring projects to be part of the new Capital Improvement Program, or CIP, according to Ward.
The list is a planning tool and does not reflect Ward’s preferred projects, which he declined to name during a Wednesday interview.
“It’s a good framework, but it’s not a direct reflection of actual priorities,” Ward said.
The mayor will propose his preferred projects to the assembly next month, he said. The assembly will then make the final decision on what projects are selected for the CIP and how they will be funded.
A discussion of the ranked list is scheduled for Thursday’s finance committee meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m.
Other projects that made it to the top 10 after being scored are Chena Lake Recreation Area improvements ($1.3 million), borough rifle range improvements ($2 million), Growden Park revitalization ($2.9 million), Pioneer Park restroom replacement plus office space ($1.8 million), Pioneer Park playground upgrades ($2.5 million), Westcott pool repairs ($6 million) and a program to upgrade multiple borough parks ($300,000).
School projects are mostly on the bottom half of the list of 64 projects. Restoration of the S.S. Nenana was broken into multiple phases. Phase one ($4.3 million) ranked No. 36. Phase two ($6 million) ranked No. 25.
Noel Wien Public Library upgrades and repairs ($4.5 million) ranked No. 15. Renovation of the John Weaver Memorial Skatepark ($1.2 million) ranked No. 24. Carlson Center ice rink replacement with portable ice ($1.5 million) ranked No. 53. A generator for backup power at the Birch Hill Recreation Area ($300,000), selected as a location for borough operations in an emergency, ranked No. 60.
Assembly members contacted said they are still digesting the information.
“It was interesting to see where the projects fell on the list,” assembly Presiding Officer Matt Cooper said in a text message. “I thought some would be higher than they are, and some lower, so I’m looking forward to hearing about how the scoring criteria were applied.”
According to Ward’s Feb. 12 memo to the assembly, the most weight was given to projects involving safety and code compliance. Other categories under which the projects were scored, in order of priority, are described as “existing facility condition, project funding, grant funding match and environmental.”
Scorers also took into account “facility age,” “budget impact” and “population reached.”
The seven-member technical scoring team was made up of borough employees and a retired architect/engineer, according to the memo.
Ward did not score any of the projects, he said.
Assemblyman Jimi Cash was also surprised “at how a few of them ranked,” he said in a text message. He is waiting for the mayor’s proposal to dig into the list, he said.
Assemblywoman Leah Berman Williams said she is also reserving judgement until hearing more from the mayor.
“This spreadsheet, with the raw ranking and scoring data, is the beginning of that conversation,” Williams said in a text message.
Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski said the administration is headed in the right direction but the list needs improvement.
Scorers’ gave weight to projects that replace aging facilities with new facilities that are bigger, better and offer new amenities, he said.
Projects that reflect new government services, such as replacing vault toilets with bathrooms that would be heated during the winter, would be better characterized as new construction rather than deferred maintenance, he said.
