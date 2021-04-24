The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly approved $26.3 million worth of capital spending on Thursday, postponed an ordinance to enact ranked choice voting and agreed to provide a minimum of $49 million to public schools.
An ordinance adopting ranked choice voting, along with a substitute measure that would put it to a vote of the people, will come back before the assembly at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Seven public works projects were approved for construction, while three projects will go to design, according to a spreadsheet outlining the borough’s Capital Improvement Program.
The construction projects are part of a 10-year, $218 million plan established last year. The vote to continue momentum on the plan was unanimous.
“It is a lot of money, and that can make people pause,” said Mindy O’Neall, who is presiding officer of the assembly, “but I think knowing what projects are on the docket, and being prepared to financially support that, creates a better vision for our community.”
The biggest project OK’d for construction is a new $14.2 million transit garage, which is being funded primarily with federal grant money. Land has been purchased, and the project is currently in the design phase with the company Design Alaska Inc.
The assembly also greenlighted $5.2 million worth of improvements at North Pole’s Wescott Memorial Pool — a contract has been awarded to Alcan Builders, Inc. — $2.2 million in improvements at the South Cushman Rifle Range and a $1.2 million renovation of the John Weaver Memorial Skatepark.
The skate park is currently in the design process with Bettisworth North Architects and Planners, Inc. and is expected to go into construction next year.
Smaller projects in which construction funding was approved include $835,000 to replace the gazebo, install a new plaza and upgrade landscaping at Veteran’s Memorial Park, which is located along Cushman Street downtown, and $300,000 for new playground equipment and landscaping at various other public parks.
The list of projects also includes $161,000 worth of road and utility improvements at Tanana Lakes Recreation Area.
Projects in which money was allocated to begin the design phase include $2 million for design of a new animal shelter. Scouting for land to build the new shelter is underway, according to a report to the assembly on public works activities.
The assembly also approved spending $1.3 million for design on a remodel at the Noel Wien Public Library and $215,000 for designing new softball fields and “associated amenities” at South David Park.
Ranked choice voting
A measure to change the borough’s voting process to ranked choice voting is pending.
The idea drew an outpouring of public comments both supporting and opposing ranked choice voting in which voters rank candidates by preference as opposed to voting for one person for each political race. The winner is the first candidate to reach a majority.
When the assembly reconvenes next week, they will have the options to adopt rank choice voting, defeat it or put it to a public vote.
The assembly defeated a substitute by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward to put the question to the voters, but a second substitute that would put it on the ballot remains in play, according to Borough Clerk April Trickey.
Spoken comment on the matter is closed but written comments can still be offered. The assembly email is assembly@fbsb.gov.
Public education funding
The assembly agreed to a minimum of $49 million for the local contribution to schools. It’s the same contribution to public education for the current school year, and the amount that is in the borough’s pending budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022.
The mayor had proposed setting the minimum education allocation at $47 million to provide flexibility as borough leaders continue to debate government funding for next year. But it was amended to $49 million.
When the budget goes to final passage, the education funding can be raised but it cannot be reduced, according to the borough clerk.
The borough’s 2021-2022 spending plan goes to a public hearing on May 6 and is expected to go to a vote on May 13.
