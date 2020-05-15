Robin Brena, the Anchorage attorney who handles trans-Alaska oil pipeline litigation for the Fairbanks North Star Borough, met with the assembly on Wednesday both publicly and privately.
They discussed the expiration on Dec. 31, 2020, of a legal agreement that settled the pipeline property tax valuation at $8 billion, pausing about a decade of legal battles. The pipeline is subject to reassessment by the state in early 2021. The assembly provided undisclosed directions to Brena and Borough Attorney Jill Dolan during an executive session.
The segment of TAPS that runs through the borough produces the biggest chunk of property taxes paid at $9.5 million.
Brena spoke during a special meeting about pipeline valuation methods and history of the legal battles. His analysis of the pending legal issues and how to handle them was reserved for the executive session.
“When we get into confidential sessions, I’ll have some additional comments on the litigation,” he told the assembly. “There is a lot of work involved when you battle over something like this.”
The oil producers that own the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System played down its value by more than 90%, he said.
“They take very aggressive positions in their litigation,” he told the assembly.
The pipeline is owned by BP, ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil. BP’s stake is being sold to Hilcorp, a private oil and gas company based in Texas.
The North Slope Borough and the city of Valdez also assess property taxes on the pipeline.
Jim Greeley, state petroleum property assessor, has stipulated to the $8 billion assessment outlined in the court agreement. A new assessment will be based on conditions on Jan. 1, 2021, he said.
“Oil and gas property tax assessments are issued annually by the tax division pursuant to Alaska Statute 43.56 and are based on the facts and circumstances as of the January 1 assessment date,” he wrote on a one-sentence answer to multiple questions.
Alaska Statute 43.56 is titled “Oil and Gas Exploration, Production, and Pipeline Transportation Property Taxes” and has 24 sections about taxes, exemptions, appeals and more.
Brena said there are three ways to assess the pipeline—by what it would sell for, the income it would produce or the cost of replacement.
Municipalities, the State Assessment Review Board and state judges prefer the replacement cost approach, Brena said. The state assessor would also likely take that approach, he told the assembly.
In 2006, the TAPS assessment dropped to $3 billion, causing municipalities to appeal. It rose to $12 billion by 2013, declining in subsequent years, according to Brena.
