Borough leaders heard an update on Thursday about a hoped-for new Fairbanks Convention and Arts Center in downtown Fairbanks.
The vision is to build the sister facilities at the site of the vacant and condemned Polaris Building and on a city block to the east.
Officials with Explore Fairbanks have been looking into the project for over a decade and said much work is yet to be done, including tearing down the Polaris Building, finalizing the design for the new facilities and securing financing.
What Explore Fairbanks officials want from borough leaders is a resolution of support, waived fees at the landfill for Polaris Building debris and modifications to the borough bed tax sometime in the future.
Multiple studies have been done, and the latest cost estimate for the new convention and arts centers is about $170 million, but Explore Fairbanks President and CEO Deb Hickok said the project is being reconfigured to make it more affordable.
A new convention center would help fill hotel rooms in between summer and winter visitor seasons, according to Explore Fairbanks officials.
“We get approached by groups who want to meet in Fairbanks, and we have to tell them no because we do not have the space available,” Helen Renfrew, director of meetings and conventions for Explore Fairbanks, told the Borough Assembly.
Before the convention center can be built, the derelict Polaris Building must be dismantled. The estimated cost is $10 million. The city of Fairbanks owns the building, and grants are reportedly being pursued.
Hickok said they decided to update the assembly on the project at this time because the panel is reviewing potential public works projects, including an expansion at the Carlson Center to provide more meeting space.
“We just thought this was a good juncture to talk about this project,” she said.
The convention center would be built to accommodate large groups of 500 or more attendees. The center would attract international conferences, Explore Fairbanks officials said. Fairbanks would be a more affordable place to meet than many large cities, they said.
“The convention center is really to generate business from outside of the community and bring dollars in,” Hickok said.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said he thinks a proposal to add meeting space at the Carlson Center would not conflict with the hoped-for convention center because the Carlson Center is an activity center.
He is undecided about whether to waive about $1 million in landfill tipping fees for Polaris Building debris.
Hickok and Renfrew said the convention and arts facilities could serve as an anchor for downtown revitalization.
Assemblywoman Mindy O’Neall said she likes the sound of that.
“I want that eyesore down,” she said of the Polaris building, “and I want it to be a heart of revitalization for this community.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.