Repairs will resume at Fairbanks’ oldest public pool. The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly appropriated $900,000 on Thursday to address new problems that came to light after construction workers opened walls earlier this year.
The workers found lead paint, misplaced ductwork and other issues that borough Mayor Bryce Ward said must be addressed before the center can be reopened.
The borough fell behind on maintenance at the Mary Siah Recreation Center, which is upward of 70 years old and was proposed to be torn down. But leaders decided instead to address the most-pressing problems — replacing corroded mechanical systems and adding seismic bracing to walls — while planning for a new aquatics center.
Once the repairs are complete, estimates are that it has three to five years of useful life if nothing else goes wrong with the building.
“A lot of the work that we are doing does not add longevity,” Ward told the assembly. “However, it does allow us to keep the building open.”
The assembly initially appropriated $500,000 toward Mary Siah improvements, later adding $1 million, followed by $650,000 last year.
The vote to continue investing in Mary Siah was 6-3, with Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski joining Assemblywomen Marna Sanford and Mindy O’Neall in saying the municipality ought to cut its losses.
“We tried. We tried for years. We tried to fix this building that means so much to us,” O’Neall said.
She said Mary Siah has turned into a money pit.
“It’s too much and I’m done,” O’Neall said. “I don't want to spend any more money on it. I don’t think it benefits us in the long run.”
Public testimony was overwhelmingly in favor of spending the additional funds to fix Mary Siah, which has a pool, exercise room, meeting rooms, a sauna and a hot tub.
“I cannot impress to you how important this pool is to the elderly groups,” Denise Corell told the assembly.
Carl Weed said he knows the Mary Siah center is old, adding “We have a lot of older buildings in the borough here.”
Mikki Rosser, organizer of a group known as Friends of Mary Siah, said the center adds quality of life for many borough residents who use the facility to get exercise and see friends.
“I want us to remember we live in a cold place and we’re sort of short on the indoor facilities,” she said.
Plans for a new aquatics center are a component of a $107 million indoor athletics complex. Preliminary design for the complex is part of a larger Capital Improvement Program recently approved by the assembly. Leaders have said the complex could be constructed in phases.
Assemblyman Matt Cooper encouraged the assembly to stay the course on maintaining the pool because closing it would create a gap in services.
“We don't have another plan right now to provide the services that Mary Siah provides for our community,” he said.
He said the assembly previously agreed to keep Mary Siah open while planning for a replacement, and leaders ought to stay on track.
“It’s hard because it’s a big chunk of money,” Cooper said. But “now is the time to get this across the finish line.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.