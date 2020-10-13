Alaska football championships and other sports and activities have been canceled for the season because of an increase in COVID-19 cases across the state, according to the Alaska Schools Activities Association on Tuesday afternoon.
The decision applies to football, volleyball, swimming and diving, gymnastics, rifle, music, e-sports, debate, drama and forensics. The ASAA made the decision in consultation with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and the Anchorage Health Department.
Activities that have already started will be allowed to complete their regional championships if they are able to do so before Nov. 22.
The ASAA is postponing all other activities until the adoption of a revised calendar.
The Board of directors is scheduled to meet again on Nov. 9.
