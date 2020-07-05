There’s little over a month left of summer vacation and school is fast approaching, as are the Alaska School Activities Association’s guidelines for sports this school year.
Billy Strickland, ASAA executive director, anticipates that the organization will soon send out recommended measures that school districts should take in returning to activities in the fall.
“We’re going to send out these recommendations, but then ultimately it’s going to be on the different school districts to determine how they think they can or can’t do these things,” he said.
Strickland said some school districts might need to limit activities and not offer sports early this year while others may be able to offer them, but on a different level. School uniqueness will require different solutions.
“I think the capabilities of a community is going to be a huge determining factor,” he said.
Schools and guidelines
In the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, Superintendent Karen Gaborik noted in a recent interview that the district might not be able to offer all the sports it usually does. She added that they’ll have to work their way through school and see what they can do.
“The biggest piece will be spectators,” she said.
The district won’t be able to have the crowds for games that it has had before, according to Gaborik. The district is looking at things like bleacher capacity and how to ensure social distancing.
Depending on the risk zone it’s in, the district may have to do the prescreening for signs and symptoms of the virus at sporting events.
Gaborik added that she thinks they’ll need to do a pretty stringent education campaign, telling parents to keep a student home if the student isn’t feeling well and telling staff the same.
In the meantime, all of the students that normally participate in out-of-season activities, such as conditioning exercises for teams, are currently doing so, according to Assistant Superintendent Luke Meinert, and there’s a summer safety mitigation plan with specific safety requirements for COVID-19 prevention that schools are following.
“So, students on a daily basis have to sign into those conditioning activities,” Meinert said. “There’s a series of screening questions that are asked of them every day.”
Students participating in these activities also get a temperature check before practice that day and must hand sanitize, wash their hands or both before coming onto the field.
Meinert said it’s nice to see of some normalcy coming back to the student athletes’ lives and it’s been nice for the students and coaches to be together and establish a bond going into fall and winter seasons.
Levels of change
The ASAA guidelines to be sent out were developed by looking at the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development’s Alaska Smart Start 2020 framework, which lists three different risk zones: low, medium and high.
Guidelines will go over health screenings, face coverings, facility cleaning, individual hygiene and more, detailing what measures ASAA finds appropriate in each zone. Eventually, according to Strickland, ASAA wants to detail recommendations by sport as well.
“High risk is relatively easy to plan for, because you’re not going to play games anymore,” he said.
Medium risk, however, is an area in which districts could still be doing activities. For one example, there are differences in how to handle indoor and outdoor sports.
Strickland noted that outdoors it is easier to space out the participants, then think about athletes, coaches and fans; whereas in an indoor setting they’d have to start looking at restricting the amount of people participating as well as the fans.
Different sports bring differences, too. Strickland cited a football game typically involving two schools, while a wrestling tournament may be 20 schools.
It’s not a one-size-fits-all thing, Strickland said.
He also mentioned another aspect of looking out for student health.
“There’s also the risk of not doing anything,” Strickland said.
While he noted the risk of operating during the pandemic, Strickland added, for a lot of students, activities are a huge motivator to go to school and keep their grades up, as well as a way to help combat mental health issues such as depression.
Overall, he didn’t think any sports are currently impossible.
“I think what’s going to change is a lot of how they operate, less so that they can operate,” he said.
Regular season volleyball tournaments, for example, typically happen at one school with multiple schools attending. One of the big decisions they’re trying to work out for the medium level, according to Strickland, is when to start limiting the number of participants.
They might say at a medium level to limit the amount of travel outside of a region or municipality, then limit the number of participants. It also opens the possibility of having schools play single games against each other, rather than gathering everyone together in one weekend.
There’s also the question of what will happen if a student in any given school tests positive for COVID-19 during the school year.
Schools are going to have some kind of protocol in place for if a student tests positive Strickland said. They would follow whatever that process is and a lot of it will come down to contact tracing.
“We would anticipate that any positive cases go through a process where public health is doing the contract tracing and whatnot,” he said.
While that is being determined, he noted, whatever the school does in terms of regular academics would also apply to how activities would operate.
In a perfect world, if a school had the capacity, testing could come into play as opposed to screening, he noted.
“We’re also sending out kind of a statewide guidance, so where Fairbanks may have testing capacity, that may not be as doable in Minto, or Fort Yukon, or Savoonga, per se,” Strickland said.
Because they’re a statewide organization, according to Strickland, they aren’t getting too into specifics because capability one one area will be different than another. Districts then are going to have to decide how to best operate.
“That’s going to be true of their academic day as well,” he said.
Based on conversations with state health care officials and the Department of Education and Early Development, Strickland said currently Alaska schools would be considered low risk, but they’re creeping towards medium as the state sees more cases of COVID-19.
He noted he thinks schools will begin the school year running a medium risk plan, see how that goes, then hopefully open up more.
The Fairbanks district, meanwhile, will await what ASAA sends out.
“There will certainly be more information as ASAA releases their guidance,” Meinert said.
The district is anticipating more information Monday or Tuesday, he said, and then it will be able to release its plans afterward.
