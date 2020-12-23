The COVDI-19 pandemic has put a strain on various aspects of our lives, affecting mental health and behavioral patterns often resulting in tragedies.
Since April, more Alaskans have died from drug overdoses and had thoughts of suicide or have attempted suicide, according to a Tuesday report from Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
Deaths from drug overdoses rose in 2020 compared to 2018 and 2019, especially in the Northern region and Anchorage, according to the report. This mirrors the national increase in drug overdose deaths during the pandemic, involving synthetic opioids and psychostimulants such as methamphetamine, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
While suicide death rates in Alaska remained largely consistent with previous years, starting in April, this year brought a 12% increase in suicide attempts and a 3% increase in people thinking about suicide, compared to the same period in 2019. The emergency departments reported 1,437 visits associated with suicide attempts and 5,691 with suicide ideation, mostly among adolescents and young adults 24 years old and younger.
Meanwhile, the crisis intervention service Alaska Careline saw an uptick in calls in the third quarter of 2020, from July to September.
Compared to the same period last year, adults from 25 to 44 years old called the line 90% more, with 1,178 calls registered in the third quarter of 2019 and 2,245 calls in the same period of 2020. The volume of new callers from that period grew by 51%, from 1,507 calls to 2,273.
“The increase in Careline call volume may indicate that more people are seeking assistance due to pandemic-associated stress,” the officials wrote in the report.
The staff at Fairbanks Community Mental Health Services noticed an uptick in crisis walk-ins and calls as well, said the counselor Reketta Peterson. Isolation, uncertainty in the future and fatigue from the pandemic dragging on for so long were some of the themes Peterson observed in those calls. This year’s holiday season also adds the stress of not having a family near, she said.
“What I normally offer is writing gratitude lists,” Peterson said. She explained that she offers her clients to focus on the things they do have in their lives and to find ways to connect to loved ones in the conditions of the pandemic, even if only via phone or Zoom.
Alaska’s suicide prevention hotline is 1-877-266-4357. More information is available online at carelinealaska.com.
