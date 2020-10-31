Election Day is Tuesday and much of the country is preparing for anticipated protests, riots and civil unrest.
Washington state has placed the National Guard on standby in case violence breaks out following the election.
State elections officials are less concerned. Nevertheless, the Division of Elections says it has coordinated with local, state and federal law enforcement should voter intimidation, violent protests or riots or other violence arise.
While much of the country saw large-scale protests, many which escalated into violence, following the police killings of several Black individuals, Alaska remained largely untouched by the violence. Large demonstrations, marches and vigils were held across the state but no reports of violence resulted.
“Alaska has proven time and again that it is very different from most other states,” Elections spokeswoman Tiffany Montemayor wrote in an email. “While the likelihood of civil unrest in Alaska surrounding the 2020 General Election is low, DOE and our partners are prepared for such an event.”
Alaska presents an interesting set of factors in the larger discussion of election-related violence or voter intimidation. The state has strong laws against voter intimidation of any kind. However, the state is also an open-carry state, and the state Division of Elections says it encourages voters not to bring firearms to polling places even though the laws at a polling place are no different than the general law on firearms.
Any voter who experiences or witnesses voter intimidation is encouraged to report it to the Division of Elections. Montemayor said the division will then alert local or state law enforcement.
“The Alaska National Guard is prepared to respond if they receive a request for assistance from civilian law enforcement, with the governor’s concurrence, regarding civil unrest,” Montemayor said.
