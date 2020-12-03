Unknown hackers stole state of Alaska voter information, such as birth dates and license numbers, from as many as 113,000 people, according to an announcement Thursday by the office of Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer.
The data breach has been under investigation since Oct. 27, according to a lengthy news release from the lieutenant governor’s office. Meyer is responsible for overseeing the state elections division.
Voters whose information may have been exposed have been notified by mail, and a flaw in the system making it vulnerable to hacking was fixed, according to the news release.
Investigators are still determining who is behind the data breach, but they think the motive was “to spread propaganda and shake voter confidence — not to impact the election results,” the news release states.
The Online Voter Registration System website, purchased from an Outside vender and operated by the Division of Elections, is secure and functional, according to the news release.
“The Division of Elections firmly believes the integrity of the 2020 voting process was not compromised,” the release states.
“Although some voters’ personal information was exposed, the division (of Elections) has determined that no other elections systems or data were affected. The division’s ballot tabulation systems, 2020 general election results, and voter database remain secure,” the release states.
“Since the discovery, division staff, working with the State Security Office, our vendors, and law enforcement, and a computer forensics firm have worked to determine the scope of the problem, secure databases and web applications, comply with state law regarding exposure of personal information records, and assist law enforcement with any investigation as needed,” states the news release.
Meyer called the incident unfortunate in a prepared statement and said the 2020 election process was not compromised.
“I have full confidence in the voting process and in the final 2020 election results,” he said. “Our voting procedures, ballot tabulation systems and election review processes are not linked to the voter registration system that was compromised, and we have other safeguards that ensure every voter’s registration can be verified.”
The news release referred to the unknown suspects as “outside actors” and said Alaska’s voting process is secure.
“Alaska’s voting process has received high ratings from a security perspective over the last decade because of the various safeguards, such as the use of a centralized voting system, having paper back-ups for all votes, independent verification and cross-checking of paper ballots and preliminary electronic results, audit of machine-counts of votes by hand-counts in a random sample of precincts, and observers being invited to watch both voting and vote-counting procedures,” according to the news release.
Vote counting equipment is separate from the Online Voter Registration System.
“Many details about the data exposure remain unclear, such as the exact identity of the outside actors or the precise information that was copied,” according to the news release.
A hotline has been created for people to check if their information has been compromised or to ask questions: 877-375-6508. The state is providing one year of free credit and identification monitoring.
“We have no evidence that the data has been used for anything other than propaganda,” Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai said in a prepared statement. “We are notifying voters to help them verify that their personal information is secure. I remain confident in our voting procedures and the election workers and staff that make it all happen. Be assured that your vote was counted, despite this unfortunate event.”
