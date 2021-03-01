Temperatures hovering at zero and gusts of blowing snow were no impediment to families, ice carvers and park volunteers Sunday, all of whom were busy on a cold winter’s day at the 2021 World Ice Art Championships.
Sunday was the first day of the ice park’s single block contest in which artists have three days to turn a 4-foot by 6-foot block of crystal clear ice into a fantastical creation. Within the ice park, heavy machinery lifted blocks of ice into place while carvers used saws, chisels and tools of all kinds to chip, shape and mold their ice. Scattered around the sites were tool boxes, zig-zagging extension cords and artists preparing for three days of intense carving. Intermixed with it all was the constant hum of electrical tools as carvers focused on their craft.
Heather Brice, a longtime ice artist, and her husband, fellow carver and Ice Alaska board member Steve Brice, were both working on their pieces Sunday afternoon. Heather was turning her block into a polar bear playing a cello, while Steve was transforming his into a Viking warrior.
“The artists are super happy, the park is beautiful, and the weather has been fairly cooperative, minus the snow,” Heather said, “but it’s pretty. We like the snow, but it’s a lot more work.”
Artists can work around the clock of they choose but must have their sites cleared and ready for judging by 9 p.m. Tuesday. Single block awards are 8-9 p.m. Wednesday.
Contests this year included the multi block contest, a double block contest and a family snow sculpting competition, all of which wrapped in February. The Youth Classic Competition, open to students in grades eight through 12, starts at 10 a.m. March 9 with awards given out March 12.
“Come to the park, we need the community support,” Heather said. “We need volunteers — we’d love to have helpers do that — and it’s a great show. Next year, we’re going to do even better.”
While ice carvers were delving into their work, families hit the playground area while kids took over ice slides and bobsleds.
Peri Kersten of Washington state made the visit to Fairbanks to see her family, including her daughter, Amy Ford, and her two grandchildren, Silas Ford, 7, and Theo Ford, 5. All four were taking in the park for some family time on Sunday.
“She hasn’t seen us in three years so she came up and we’re here,” Amy said.
Kersten’s grandchildren, meanwhile, were busy entertaining themselves with outdoor playtime.
“I like sledding down the hill,” Silas said. “It’s good.”
The World Ice Art Championships ice park is located at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road. Hours are noon to 10 p.m. daily through March 14, then noon to 11 p.m. daily. For more information, see icealaska.org.
