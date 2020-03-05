You’re never too young to learn a little color theory from a Fairbanks artist.
Third graders at Arctic Light Elementary School on Fort Wainwright were treated to some lessons in painting Alaska wildlife by Iris Sutton. She came to the school Feb. 20 through Fairbanks Arts Association and the Alaska State Council on the Arts’ Artists in Schools program and wrapped up her time there Wednesday.
Fairbanksans might be familiar with Sutton’s work from the Wild Arts Walk in Creamer’s Field, the walls of Venue or more recently her exhibition with Nancy Hausle Johnson at the Wandering Bear Gallery. Her painting “Raven and Ermine” was the KUAC poster in 2014. Her paintings are dominated by rich colors and animals familiar to those who live in Alaska.
For students in third grade and younger, Sutton used cutouts of large shapes to get them started with their art.
“They matched them with Bill Berry sketches to figure out how to get an animal’s body,” Sutton said. “We used the biggest parts first, the body, and then the head, and then found shapes for all the parts and then they hand drew on the details and stuff like that.”
On Tuesday, 24 of Patrick Cromer’s third grade students made their way to the art/science room at Arctic Light to add the color to their artwork.
Sutton held up a color wheel to the students once they were all seated at three long tables.
“On the color wheel there are primary colors, there are secondary colors and there are complementary colors. Does anyone know what a primary color is?” she asked.
One student raised a hand and said, “Red.”
“Red, blue and yellow, exactly,” she said. “Red, blue, and yellow are the primary colors. Why are they important, you guys?”
She explained to the students that you need those colors to make the others. Students watched Sutton and answered her questions as she moved around the room.
She encouraged students to use complementary colors in their art, using posters of her own work as examples. In one painting by Sutton, an orange bear stands out against a blue background — blue and orage are complementary because they’re opposite on the color wheel.
“They’ve really enjoyed it. They’re working on their animals, their Alaska animals,” Cromer said, as students wet their brushes and dipped into watercolors, “and they’ve been really excited about coming and working with her, knowing that she’s kind of a local famous artist.”
He’s even learned from Sutton himself during her stay. She worked with teachers to sketch and paint their own art. Cromer made a bear.
The kids had a wide variety of animals to paint during their Tuesday class.
“Some of the animals I’ve seen are the wolves,” Cromer said. “Some have the birds, a bear and different fish.”
Over the course of an hour, students added color to their drawings, with Sutton walking around to give advice. She handed out wide paint brushes for filling in large portions of paper and helped students load their brushes with enough water and paint to produce a color.
When they were finished, the watercolors were laid in the window to dry under the sun.
“They worked really hard. It’s always a trick to figure out the timing, right?” Sutton said. “In some classes it’s more time than they need and they’re wandering around and done. In other classes they could use more time.”
It varies, but about an hour or 45 minutes is usually enough, according to Sutton. She said just encourage the kids, remind them how much time they’ve got and keep reminding them that they should be working on filling their white space or whatever they need to do.
Some kids begin with colors that naturally occur on animals. Sutton’s class, though, is a celebration of color. She talks about it a long time before the lesson starts and said she makes sure they see her work and encourages them to try something different.
“If I see them doing brown, I’ll say, ‘Try to put some orange in there,’” just to make it a little brighter, give it a little more color.”
