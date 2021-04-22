Transportation officials will apply for $25,000 to bring asphalt art to downtown Fairbanks next summer and beautify either Fifth Avenue or Lacey Street until their permanent reconstruction.
The Asphalt Art Initiative 2021 was introduced during a Wednesday meeting by Jackson Fox, the director of Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning agency known as FAST Planning. The FAST committee members — including City Mayor Jim Matherly, Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and North Pole Mayor Michael Welch — unanimously approved the idea to apply for the grant.
“It’s a really cool project, especially if you can get schools involved,” Matherly said.
FAST Planning proposed two spots for asphalt art beautification: a part of Fifth Avenue from Cushman to Barnette streets and Lacey Street between 10th to 12th avenues. On Fifth Avenue, the idea is to create a mockup of wider sidewalks and landscaping. For Lacey Street, artists would use asphalt murals to demonstrate design concepts currently considered for the street, specifically blended corridor or linear park concepts.
“We want to paint those concepts on the street,” Fox said. “The idea behind the initiative is to test or demonstrate design alternatives to what a roadway looks like.”
The initiative is an expansion of the annual Fairbanks Storm Drain Art Event, in which artists beautify storm drains and remind pedestrians that everything going into the drain ends up in Chena River, Fox said.
“The Asphalt Art Initiative is much larger than that annual event,” Fox added. “It brings artists to paint on asphalt on sidewalks, pedestrian spaces and even road infrastructures.”
The grant is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies to add visual interventions on intersections and crosswalks, pedestrian spaces and such infrastructures as utility boxes, traffic barriers and underpasses. Sixteen cities have received the money through the program, and now applications are open for up to 20 more cities. No match is required from the cities.
Grants will be announced by fall 2021 for projects being implemented in 2022.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.