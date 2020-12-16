The Army is in the process of deciding how to either replace or upgrade the aging heat and power plant on Fort Wainwright.
The plant, which began operating in 1945, is one of the oldest coal-fired heat and power plants in the country and currently operating well beyond its designed life. Owned and operated by Doyon Utilities, the plant provides heat and power for more than 400 facilities on the nine-million square-foot garrison.
“The existing plant is operating beyond its designed life and approximately 30 years beyond the average life of other similar facilities,” said Jennifer Meyer, the operations and maintenance division chief for the Army’s Directorate of Public works. “So, of course, any alternative chosen will have realized benefits to maintenance and repairs and operations, as a result of infrastructure being upgraded or newly installed.”
Beyond the efficiency gains of upgrading the aging utility infrastructure on the base, another concern of the project is finding a way to provide Fort Wainwright with a back-up heat source, which it currently lacks. “We do have the ability currently to provide back-up power, but no back-up heat. So, in the draft EIS (Environmental Impact Statement), we identify that as one of the reasons we have our purpose and need,” Meyer said.
The draft EIS Meyer refers to outlines the need for heat and electrical upgrades on the installation, which include: reducing utility costs with a more efficient system, minimizing the risk of a utility failure (that could severely impact mission readiness), meeting mandated energy efficiency requirements, complying with emissions standards and conforming to the Army’s energy security criteria.
In order to fill those needs, four options are currently under consideration. One option is what’s called a “no action alternative,” that would involve keeping the existing heat and electrical infrastructure and not building any new facility, but upgrading the existing infrastructure to be in compliance with regulatory standards.
The next possibility is to build a new coal-fired central heat and power plant with a steam distribution system.
Another option for building a new centralized plant is replacing the existing facility with one that would use a dual-fuel combustion turbine generator, running on natural gas and/or ultra-low sulfur diesel, using steam distribution.
The final alternative is to not construct a new centralized heat and power plant, but instead install distributed natural gas boilers dispersed across the base to provide heat. The base would then purchase electricity from a local utility provider. That option would be similar to how the installation currently sources back-up electricity.
“The installation does have back-up power though our local utility provider, GVEA, and also through generators at various facilities across the installation,” Meyer said.
The option to use natural gas boilers would help solve the base’s back-up heat problem, because it involves decentralization. “In the decentralized option, you’re less likely to lose heat all across the installation and at mission critical facilities,” Meyer said.
The dispersed natural gas boilers would also perform the best of all alternatives when it comes to air quality. “Alternative three does have the greatest overall net effect on air quality,” Meyer said, but stressed that, “any alternative chosen will meet all regulatory requirements.”
Meyer said it’s too soon to know if continuing to use the existing plant would give the base a reliable back-up heat source. “Because we are just in the draft EIS phase, we haven’t gotten to the details of design specifics to adequately answer definitively yes or no on something like that,” she said.
Laura Sample, project manager for the EIS, said that of all the options on the table, the Army has not yet identified a preferred alternative, and wants to get more public input before doing so.
“The preferred alternative is going to be identified within the final EIS, and the final EIS is developed after the Army has had the opportunity to listen to the public and hear what their concerns are, and responses are, on the draft analysis that’s provided within the EIS itself,” Sample said.
To that end, there will soon be a new 60-day comment period on the draft EIS.
“We are going to reopen our public comment period for another 60 days, upon the publication of a Notice of Availability Amendment in the federal register,” Sample said she doesn’t yet know when that notice will be published, but once it is, project managers are eager to hear more public input and concerns.
The final environmental analysis for the project is expected to be ready by the end of 2021, but Sample emphasized that timeline is tentative.
