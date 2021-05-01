Representatives from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the U.S. Army met at Fort Wainwright on Friday to formalize an agreement between the university and the U.S. Army Garrison Alaska. Per the agreement, the Army Garrison’s Children and Youth Services training modules will count toward a degree in Early Childhood Education from UAF’s Community and Technical College.
The agreement signing, which took place Friday on base, formalizes a continuation of a program that began about four years ago and has proven beneficial for both the Army and university.
According to Col. Christopher Ruga, the initiative is “part of a continuing effort to improve the educational and employment opportunities for our employees.” Participants who complete the USAG module earn 13 credits toward a degree in early childhood education.
The program, Ruga said, has “borne fruit” over the past four years. “As we look forward to the future, we expect a heck of a lot more fruit to be born,” he added.
The motivation for the program came when Child and Youth Services employees were asking for promotions but could not advance without a postsecondary degree. Moreover, many skills taught in UAF’s Early Childhood Education classes are also covered in the modules. Representatives from Fort Wainwright reached out to partner with UAF, and a pilot program began about six months later. Through the partnership, participants save money and are able to advance in their careers without having to retake classes in a university format.
From a university perspective, the program is a “wonderful community involvement,” said UAF Early Childhood Education Program adviser Patty Meritt. The military partnership, Meritt said, is “absolutely critical.”
For one, the program has helped UAF achieve a global reputation by drawing international students. Further, students that attend through the partnership often enter with knowledge gained from working in the field.
“They add a level of competence” and, if they have lived abroad, offer “a much more worldly view and broad cultural perspective” which adds depth to the program, Meritt said. It has also reduced the amount of time it takes for students to graduate and has increased enrollment, so classes can be offered more frequently.
“There’s so many wins to this program,” Meritt said.
