The Arctic Winter Games, to be held in Whitehorse, Yukon, March 15-21 and featuring teams from Alaska and other northern regions, have been canceled due to concerns about coronavirus and the related COVID-19 disease.
The announcement came today in a joint statement from the Whitehorse 2020 Arctic Winter Games Host Society, the Yukon government, and the city of Whitehorse.
“The 2020 Arctic Winter Games Host Society, with the support of the Yukon government and the city of Whitehorse, are following a recommendation given by Yukon’s acting chief medical officer of health to cancel the Whitehorse 2020 Arctic Winter Games.
“It has been determined that cancelling the 2020 AWG is the most responsible precautionary measure,” the statement reads. “This decision is a direct result of concerns around the spread of COVID-19 and is supported by the Arctic Winter Games International Committee.
“The risk for COVID-19 remains low in Yukon and there are currently no cases of COVID-19 in the territory,” the statement concludes. “Yukon’s medical system has been and remains well prepared to manage suspected cases of COVID-19 that may arise in Yukon.”
About 2,000 athletes were expected to participate in this year’s Arctic Winter Games. They include athletes from Fairbanks and elsewhere in Alaska. The games were held in Fairbanks in 2014.
This story will be updated.