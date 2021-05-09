Bikes, blessings and Bible verses keep faithful Fairbanks motorcyclists riding on the righteous path.
The Arctic Servants, the Fairbanks chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, held its annual blessing of the bikes on Saturday. Motorcyclists — and a handful of bicyclists — gathered at the Harley-Davidson Farthest North Outpost to receive a blessing for safe riding this summer.
A short prayer was said for each biker and their bike to keep the rider safe and their ride “shiny side up.” Riders were also given a care package that contained a sticker and a piece of material. Arctic Servants President Roger Smith explained that the gauzy material is dual purpose: printed upon it are quotes from scripture “to keep the mind clean” but the cloth can also be used to keep the motorcycle clean.
According to Smith, May 8 marked not only the bike blessing but also the end of the Christian Motorcyclists Association’s annual fundraiser. The funds go to three central causes. The first is to purchase motorcycles for pastors spreading the gospel across the world. Traveling pastors typically lack transportation, and so “we bring them motorcycles,” Smith said. The funds also go toward purchasing Bibles for countries where they are not readily available. The last cause is the promotion of the movie “The Jesus Film.”
Last year, the Christian Motorcyclists Association raised more than $5 million between its roughly thousand chapters, Smith said. The Fairbanks chapter typically raises a few thousand dollars.
After the ceremony, the group departed on a 100 mile ride to Salcha. The ride is the final piece of the fundraiser.
“We tell people that we are going to ride 100 miles and ask how much they will give us for that,” said Smith.
The Christian Motorcyclists Association spreads the love of Christ to motorcyclists. Its mission is to “inspire our leaders and members to be the most organized, advanced, equipped, financially stable organization, full of integrity in the motorcycling industry and the kingdom of God.”
The Arctic Servants chapter was created in 2005, and they have been doing the blessing each year since, according to Smith. Last year, the event drew roughly 30 bikers. Members of the Arctic Servants gather each week at Hot Spot Cafe for a 7 a.m. meeting.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.