Seasons change, especially in the Interior in the past 15 years, where winters are getting warmer, shorter and wetter, affecting everything from local infrastructure to global natural phenomena.
To overview how the Arctic has changed in the past year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released an Arctic Report Card last week, an annual volume of peer-reviewed environmental observations of a region.
In the Alaska Interior specifically, scientists looked at rising temperatures, thawing permafrost, and the changing nature and frequency of wildfires, Heather McFarland from the International Arctic Research Center wrote in an email to the News-Miner.
Warming temperatures in the Interior
As a lead editor for the Arctic Report Card, climate specialist Rick Thoman looked at research related to temperature, snow, ice and vegetation, coordinating the work of more than 130 scientists, including 10 from the University of Fairbanks.
Thoman said that even though it’s not quite right to say the Arctic gets hotter every year, it certainly does every five years. Extremely hot temperatures don’t stay at the same locations, but “when you look at the big picture, you see that unambiguous trend.”
For people in Interior Alaska, the most noticeable change is variations in seasons. Less days with intense dense ice fog in winter, earlier warm spring days and earlier ice breakup on the Tanana and Nenana rivers are just several examples Thoman pointed out.
“We got bugs flying on Halloween, and it certainly didn’t use to be that way,” he said.
Warming affects Alaska infrastructure and lifestyle
Thoman said that longer above-freezing time affects the infrastructure in Fairbanks and the lives of people living here.
For example, consider the rain: Alaska is experiencing the rainiest five years in its century-long meteorological record, according to this year’s research from the University of Colorado at Boulder. Increasing occasions of rain can make roads too dangerous to drive and encourage school and business closure.
“No matter how much snow we had, or how cold it was, we didn’t have weather days built into the school district calendar, and now we do, and they are for rain,” Thoman said.
Thoman said that increasing rain in winter might have contributed to the Department of Transportation changing their road maintenance in winter. A few years ago, the agency started putting brine on the road, utilizing a new tool at their disposal but also potentially responding to more extreme conditions, he said.
Besides increased rainfall, thawing permafrost is another product of the warming climate that changes the conditions of the road, Thoman said.
“There used to be only a few areas that were always bad, and now it’s easier to list the places that aren’t bad that aren’t getting all the frost heaving.”
Warming leads to fires and permafrost thawing
Growing seasons and warmer temperatures in Alaska also lead to larger and more frequent fires, both in tundra and boreal forest regions, according to Alaska’s Changing Wildfire Environment report published by the International Arctic Research Center at UAF.
Wildfires have always been a natural part of the Arctic and Interior Alaska boreal ecosystem, but they have been increasing as temperatures rise. Even though 2020 has not been as busy in terms of fires, the overall trend persists.
As one factor leading to increased fires, over the past 30 years, summer lightning activity has increased by about 17%, or 240 strikes per year, according to the report.
In northern latitudes, a frequent cause of fire is the burning of a surface layer of slowly decomposing moss, lichen, and litter called duff.
“That’s something that people don’t think about: It’s more than the trees that burn,” Alison York from the International Arctic Research Center said.
York explained that wildfires caused by burning the duff layer are significant because the duff layer stores 30-40 percent of the global soil carbon.
“Thats a lot of carbon and if it gets released into the atmosphere, that’s a big deal,” York said.
With that carbon release, the fires might be setting up a positive feedback loop: as more carbon gets released into the atmosphere, the temperature gets warmer, the fire danger increases, you get more fire on the ground and you get more carbon released.
Managing fires
With the Arctic environment constantly changing and becoming more prone to burn, fire managers face the task to work with the increasing number of fires, protecting the public.
What happens during wildfire management depends on the features of a place that is burning, with the most populated areas requiring aggressive suppression and wild areas allowing managers to let the fire perform its natural function.
“We are very lucky in Alaska that we only have a few people,” York said. “We are able to allow fire to play its ecological role in a lot of areas in the state and we have not experienced a significant amount of what is called fuel built up, fuel accumulation from active fire suppression.”
Fire managers assign different suppression styles to various zones, but they modify those decisions as the fire evolves.
To help fire managers monitor and predict the fires, scientists assist them in monitoring heat signatures from satellites, develop an understanding of the existing burning fuels and try to predict how the situation will change in the future.
Predicting the future
Whether it is managers preparing for wildfires or agencies planning a road infrastructure, long-term decisions require awareness of year to year variability, Thoman said.
“If you are designing road culverts, it doesn’t matter how much it rained last summer, but you want to know a multi-year trend,” he said.
Scientists who are holding their fingers on warming temperature, melting sea ice and growing wildland fires assist the community in making those decisions, but also in understanding whether certain events and trends are “just a feeling, a strange thing that happened, or a real pattern,” York said.
“As these changes move forward, we are seeing that everything keeps telling the same story,” she said.
