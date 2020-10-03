Fairbanks residents will decide Tuesday whether to approve a $1.5 million loan from the state to improve the wastewater treatment plant when they vote on Proposition A.
Endorsing the proposition will help Golden Heart Utilities, the company that leases and manages the city’s Peger Road Wastewater Treatment Plant, find money for the improvements. If the proposition is ratified, the city will get a pass-through loan from the Alaska Clean Water fund at a $1.5 interest rate, and GHU will pay off the grant, as well as its fees and interest.
The low-interest loan will reduce the total cost of the project and will benefit people paying GHU for utilities, according to Ordinance 6125, which put Proposition A on the ballot.
GHU officials approached the city earlier this year explaining that they want to improve the plant by replacing existing water systems and extending a new water main. A project would cost $1.45 million, said city clerk Danyielle Snider.
The ordinance was introduced by Mayor Jim Matherly earlier this year and unanimously approved by council members Jerry Cleworth, Aaron Gibson, Shoshana Kun, David Pruhs, June Rogers, Valerie Therrien.
