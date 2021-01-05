Two people from the Fairbanks Police Department have applied for the chief of police position, and, starting today, anyone outside the department can apply for the role as well. The application process will close Jan. 18, according to the city’s news release.
The city is looking for candidates who have studied and have extensive experience in police work.
The interviews are expected to begin the week of Jan. 25, and when they are done, the city will release more information about the applicants.
“After the initial interviews are completed, we will be releasing the names and details of the chief finalists,” city communications director Teal Soden wrote in an email to the Daily News-Miner. “At this point, we are not releasing the names of any applicants.”
The interview process for the role starts with the interviews conducted by the nine-person interview panel or a hiring committee. The members of the panel come from local organizations such as Homeless and Housing Coalition, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Fairbanks Diversity Council, the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce and the Interior Alaska Center for Non-violent Living.
After the panel members are done with the interviews, the city will hold a public forum where a moderator will ask the candidate more questions, this time the ones provided by the Diversity Council. More information regarding the public forum will be advertised when the details of the event are finalized.
Based on the results of the public forum and the recommendations from the interview panel, Mayor Jim Matherly will make the final decision and present it to the Fairbanks City Council for approval.
Interested applicants can view the job application and apply at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/fairbanks
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.