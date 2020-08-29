The Fairbanks North Star Borough, the two cities within it, and the state of Alaska still have tens of millions in federal coronavirus relief money to give away.
New application periods open in the coming weeks for grant programs funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
In some cases, grant restrictions are being lifted and eligibility expanded.
Businesses and nonprofits that have already received coronavirus relief money may qualify for more.
“Don’t just think that you shouldn’t apply for it,” North Pole Mayor Mike Welch said.
Since July, dozens of businesses and nonprofits in the city of Fairbanks have received aid collectively exceeding $8 million to make payroll and stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local grant programs operated on behalf of the borough and the city of North Pole are expected to launch in less than two weeks.
Also, an ongoing state program is now covering losses for side businesses. That starts next week.
At the city of Fairbanks, the program covering losses for individuals and families ended Friday after expending about $1 million, according to city officials.
A similar program covering personal losses for North Pole residents is starting up in about a month, according to Welch.
State of Alaska
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office announced Thursday that businesses and nonprofits can apply for a state grant even if they received federal assistance in the form of the Paycheck Protection Program or the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
The state is also now spending CARES money to cover losses for businesses that provide a secondary source of income.
These changes in the AK CARES program start Monday, and the governor’s office is promising a quick turnaround of applications for assistance. Entities can apply online at www.akcaresonline.org.
“I have directed my team to immediately begin distributing these funds,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement.
The state program launched June 1 and was initially intended to assist Alaska’s small businesses that did not receive federal assistance, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The program was expanded to cover commercial fishing businesses, nonprofits and other businesses earlier this month and is being expanded again because funds are still available and “to ensure the state assists as many small businesses as possible,” according to the news release.
However, expenses already covered by another program are not eligible, the release states.
The Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development has “maximum flexibility going forward, to ensure AK CARES meets the needs of small businesses in the most effective and efficient manner possible,” according to the governor’s office.
The department can “adjust eligibility requirements and disbursement processes as necessary to allow for full use of the federal funds made available through the CARES Act to assist Alaska businesses,” the news release reads.
City of Fairbanks
A grant program to distribute as much as $15 million in CARES money in the city of Fairbanks has been underway since early July and is entering a new phase.
Starting Tuesday, the city will accept applications from businesses and nonprofits for expenses or losses due to the coronavirus pandemic for the time period of July 1 to Aug. 31. And the city has lifted a $100,000 cap on grants.
Information and applications will be made available on the city website at www.fairbanksalaska.us/mayor/page/cares-act-relief-funds, according to a city announcement.
Companies and organizations must have a 2020 city business license to qualify.
The city is offering reimbursement for expenses such as rent, utilities and personal protective gear. Invoices or receipts are required.
“The business must certify that expenses it claims in this application have not been or will not be reimbursed through any other CARES Act funding program such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDL),” a city fact sheet states.
More than 100 businesses and nonprofits to include restaurants, medical facilities, travel agencies, galleries, salons, bars and more have received grants so far to cover expenses from spring and early summer.
Teal Soden, city communications director, said the city’s program covering personal losses ended after city leaders saw that the demand for assistance was “much higher” among businesses, nonprofits and medical facilities.
The city is keeping about $1 million in CARES money for expenses and supplies related to maintaining operations during the coronavirus pandemic.
The City Council approved a direct grant of CARES funding reportedly worth $749,000 for Explore Fairbanks, but Soden said Mayor Jim Matherly is vetoing the award.
A special City Council meeting was called for Monday at 6:30 p.m. so the council can address the veto.
Matherly is objecting to the grant because “by making special rules for certain organizations by providing a direct grant, the city will not be able to verify the legitimacy of expenses under federal guidelines, but the liability stays with the city,” he wrote.
It would take five votes to overturn the veto. Matherly is encouraging Explore Fairbanks to apply for money through phase II of the ongoing grant program.
Fairbanks North Star Borough
CARES grant programs offered by the borough for businesses, nonprofits and health facilities have been in the works for months.
Lanien Livingston, public information officer, said in an email that reimbursement agreements are in the final editing stage.
The borough should be ready to begin taking applications on Sept. 8. Three grant programs are planned.
Under the Business Interruption Grant, qualified applicants could receive up to $15,000 if they were substantially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. They must have fewer than 50 employees, annual revenue of less than $5 million and sustained losses of at least a quarter of revenues. Nonprofits can also apply.
The Health Care Impact Grant is aimed at health care businesses and nonprofits that have been adversely affected by the pandemic and have annual revenues greater than $5 million coupled with a 25% loss in revenue or increase of expenditures that can be attributed to COVID-19.
The third program is the Personal Protection Equipment Grant, aimed at reimbursing businesses for up to $1,500 spent on cleaning supplies, cleaning services, physical barriers, signs and other equipment used to control the spread of COVID-19.
An information website about all three grants is available at cares-fnsb.hub.arcgis.com.
Some aid from the borough’s $24.6 million allotment of federal CARES funding has been allocated.
The borough administration is keeping about 25% for expenses and supplies for the borough and the school district.
The assembly approved a direct grant of $1 million for the University of Alaska Fairbanks earlier this month.
The assembly also agreed to use an unknown amount of CARES Act funding to provide members of the borough’s three employee unions — if they must quarantine due to work-related COVID-19 exposure and cannot work from home — up to 80 hours of COVID-19 administrative leave. The leave could be used once personal leave and other federally funded leave is exhausted.
City of North Pole
The North Pole mayor said his city is coordinating with the borough on grants for businesses and nonprofits, using many of the same rules and restrictions.
North Pole will hire its own contractor to operate a separate grant program for individuals and families, Welch said.
The city qualifies for about $4 million in COVID-19 relief money from the CARES Act.
Qualifying businesses and nonprofits seeking the North Pole grant money must be located in the city or show that they serve North Pole residents, Welch said.
The North Pole grant program is reimbursing entities for pandemic-related losses and expenses through July 1, he said.
About half of North Pole’s CARES allocation is going to grants for businesses and nonprofits. The city is providing $500,000 to the operators of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Welch said $750,000 is being spent on the program for individuals and families.
The city is keeping about $500,000 or 12.5% of the CARES money for expenses, the mayor said.
The city is preparing a bid packet to hire a contractor to administer the CARES program for individuals and families.
Under the program, grants will be paid directly to creditors, Welch said, not to exceed $10,000.
Welch said the city of North Pole is also looking at buying additional safety equipment for paramedics and spending CARES money on paid leave for municipal employees who can’t come to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
