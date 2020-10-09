The Alaska Public Offices Commission, tasked with regulating state political campaigns, has ordered a group opposing Ballot Measure 2 to change its radio ads to more accurately represent major campaign financiers. This must be done within three days or the group must pull the adds from the air entirely.
Ballot Measure 2 will appear on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. If approved, the ballot measure will create a ranked-choice voting system for the state of Alaska along with an open primary and tightened campaign finance disclosure laws.
Vote Yes for Better Elections is the group pushing the regulatory change. Defend Alaska Elections opposes the ballot measure stating its basis is not democratic or necessary.
The dispute stemmed over a series of ads in which Defend Alaska Elections states its top three contributors are former Alaska Republican Gov. Sean Parnell, former Alaska Democratic Sen. Mark Begich and well-known outdoorsman John Sturgeon. State law requires that any campaign list its top three contributors in any communication with voters. At the time the ads were booked, the three individual Alaskans sat at the top of the campaign’s list of backers.
However, by the time the ads aired, the top contributors to the opposition campaign had changed and now included groups such as the Alaska Republican Party and national conservative political group American’s For Prosperity.
Defend Alaska Elections cited that they had heard from APOC staff that as long as the contributors listed in the ad matched the list at the time of the booking, regulations were followed. However, Thursday’s ruling states that the financial backers listed in the ad must match the list at the time the ad airs.
The APOC ruling is a win for the campaign supporting the ballot measure which accused the opposition group of intentionally spreading wrong information and deceiving voters.
“This scheme to deceive voters disgusts me, as it should disgust all Alaskans. This group’s willingness to hide the sources of dark money they’re using to fight Ballot Measure 2’s disclosure requirements just proves how badly we need to pass this measure,” said Shea Siegert, campaign manager for Yes on 2 for Better Elections. “Now, more than ever — Alaskans have a fundamental right to know who is paying to influence their vote.”
Opposition group manager Brett Huber denied the accusations.
The opposition group, Defend Alaska Elections, has said they will comply with the APOC ruling but not without frustration. Huber does not have plans to challenge the APOC ruling.
“Today’s decision confirms the old adage that no good deed goes unpunished,” said Matt Singer, an attorney who represented DAE in the proceedings before APOC.
Singer noted in a statement that Defend Alaska Elections was operating under the assumption they were following APOC rules, which he says the group was advised on by APOC staff.
“Unfortunately, we learned today that APOC staff and the APOC Commissioners have a disagreement about how to read the law, and specifically about whether a radio ad is ‘disseminated’ when it is placed with the media buyer or when it first runs on the air,” Singer continued. “The real irony of this case, of course, is that the Vote Yes on 2 group is simply trying to distract voters away from the millions of dollars of Outside dark money it has collected from billionaires and special interests who are trying to buy this election.”
For Huber, the push against the ads stemmed from the ballot initiative group’s chagrin over DAE’s bipartisan support.
“It’s clear Vote Yes doesn’t like that Defend Alaska Elections has broad bipartisan support from real Alaskans like former Governor Sean Parnell and former US Senator Mark Begich,” Huber said Thursday in a statement. “Today’s APOC decision will require some minor changes to radio ads, and Defend Alaska Elections will then get back to making its case that Measure 2 is not fair, is not democratic, and is not needed.”
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.