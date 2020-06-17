The Any Creek Fire remains at an estimated 50 acres, and crews believe they have it under control.
Pete Buist, a public information officer with the Division of Forestry, was at the area of the fire about 4 p.m. Tuesday and said he could see six “fairly significant” plumes of smoke but no flames.
As of Monday, the fire had received light precipitation, which tempered its behavior.
Buist said crews worked hard and were lucky with the high levels of humidity. He said that, historically speaking, if a fire in the area grows to 50 acres during the initial attack, “we usually can’t hold on to it.”
He noted that if the Any Creek Fire had grown to the point where it crossed Murphy Dome Road, it would have hit “basically an unbroken fuel bed right down into the Goldstream Valley,” which would have been dangerous for residents in the area. As such, crews are erring on the side of caution.
“We’re going for 100% mop-up. Normally we just mop around the edges and don’t worry about interior burning,” Buist said. “We’re going to get every hot spot that can be found.”
According to Buist, crews still have many days of work before they can leave the area.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.