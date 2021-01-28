The Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team raided a house in Fairbanks where they seized drugs, thousands in cash and made three arrests, state law enforcement officials said Wednesday.
On Monday, Alaska State Troopers, officers, federal and local agents, all assigned to FANT, pushed their way into a Shannon Drive home to execute a federal arrest warrant for Michael Meath, 54. Officers searched the home for several hours and allegedly found 333 grams of heroin, 311 grams of methamphetamine and more than 500 “Mexi Blue” pills.
In total, the street value of the drugs was estimated at approxiamately $95,000. Along with the drugs, the team seized some $65,500 in cash. Additionally, during the operation, Jesus Avitia, 57, and Steven Phillips, 35, both of Fairbanks, were arrested for their involvement and various parole and probation violations.
The Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team is a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force made up of troopers, local officers and special agents of the Alaska State Troopers, Fairbanks Police Department, North Pole Police Department, North Slope Borough Police Department, DEA, and the FBI.
