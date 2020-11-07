Even before Interior Alaskans have had a chance to dig out from this week's storm, another one is on the way.
A winter storm warning has been issued for the central Interior, including Fairbanks and North Pole, as well as the Brooks Range region to the north. This warning is in effect beginning at 3 a.m. Sunday and continuing through Monday morning. It is expected to drop 5 to 9 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches.
Winds of up to 35 mph are expected in exposed areas.
The storm also will affect the Susitna Valley, with up to 20 inches of snow along the Alaska Range, beginning this afternoon.
Travel will continue to be difficult and more power outages are expected, according to the National Weather Service.