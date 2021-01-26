Sun Country Airlines will offer weekly nonstop service to and from Minneapolis this summer, joining Delta Air Lines, as well as Alaska, United and American Airlines in connecting Fairbanks to other states.
The service to and from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport will start May 29 and operate through Sept. 11, according to the news release from the Fairbanks International Airport. The Saturday weekly flight will depart from Fairbanks at 9:45 p.m. and arrive at Minneapolis at 5:55 a.m. The cost for a roundtrip starts at $338.
“One of our top objectives at FAI is to make air travel affordable and accessible both to our residents and visitors,” said Angie Spear, FAI airport manager. “Therefore, we are incredibly proud to announce FAI’s first low-cost air service on Sun Country Airlines.”
The flights will offer passengers amenities such as free streaming of in-flight entertainment and reclining seats, Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker said in the news release.
“We have no doubt that FAI passengers will enjoy our Midwest hospitality,” she said. “We also look forward to connecting our community to the Golden Heart of Alaska, the vibrant city of Fairbanks.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, all airlines have reduced or canceled service in Fairbanks, but in recent months, some of them have been reevaluating their decisions. For example, Delta and Alaska Airlines started to add the flights back in the fall, and American Airlines announced after Christmas their first-ever service from Fairbanks in summer 2021.
The trend signifies more confidence in post-pandemic tourism opportunities but also the draw to travel destinations such as Alaska, which allows for access to the outdoors and ample social distancing, said Deb Hickok, president and CEO of the destination marketing organization Explore Fairbanks.
“The Fairbanks airport and our tourism and hospitality partners stand ready to welcome visitors for a safe and exceptional stay in Alaska this summer,” Spear said.
