Ann Tremarello is 85 and for her first solo art show, she chose the right name: “Better Late than Never.”
Always drawn to art, Tremarello finally found time to paint about 15 years ago — when she retired.
“There is life after you retire,” she said, “and when you choose to retire in Fairbanks, you better have something to keep you enthusiastic. You need to stay busy and be on the move if you want to enjoy your life, especially during the winter.”
Tremarello’s show at the Fairbanks Community Museum includes 35 paintings, mostly acrylics, and mostly landscapes inspired by Alaska’s beauty. She said painting nature is something that fits her passion, skills — and is less demanding on her eyes.
She hopes that when people look at her paintings, it will nudge them to look around with more intent.
“I hope they have a feeling of appreciation of the beauty,” she said. “I hope that I’ve captured it well enough to inspire them to really go out and look at what surrounds us.”
Tremarello uses art as a way to connect: She paints when she needs a gift for her friends and family, or when she wants to spend time with them.
“I had friends that I talked into painting, and we paint together,” she said. “My son sends me things that he wants me to paint. He knows it’s a very important part of my life.”
Tremarello was always drawn to art. She remembers turning the pages of “A Child’s History of Art” in fifth grade and dreaming of studying interior design when she was in high school. But her dad’s job brought the family up north, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks did not teach art at that time. Tremarello ended up studying accounting and, after graduation, worked at the university for 45 years as a director of admissions and registrar. She retired from the university in June 2002.
“I had a busy job, and a very busy son,” she laughed. “We were busy.”
Art still stayed a part of her life, with occasional classes and constant interest, but once Tremarello retired, she dedicated more of her life to painting.
The first class she took was oil painting, and she remembers hesitating and thinking, “How I would do it after not painting for so long?,” she said. Indeed, she didn’t do very well at first.
“It was kind of exciting but discouraging,” she said. “But I really wanted to get better. I had the desire to paint really well, and I thought to myself that I will just keep at it until I’m satisfied.”
To become a better painter, Tremarello tried to look closely at how professionals do it. She remembers visiting an art museum in Europe where student painters were sitting with their easels in front of masterpieces, trying to repeat the flight of the brush, the decision on the hint.
That’s what she did, taking numerous painting classes and studying the style of the painters she likes.
Today, Tremarello paints at least once a week, and she is happy with about half of the paintings she creates, she said. Her show includes 35 works, about a third of the body of work she keeps at her house.
“I almost painted myself out of this apartment,” she said with a chuckle. “So I hope some of them will sell.”
Indeed, 10 sold on the first night of the show, according to museum president Bob Eley.
“Better Late Than Never” is on display at the Fairbanks Community Museum, 535 Second Ave., upstairs in the Co-op Plaza. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The show will hang through the end of March.
