A structure fire burned down a lodge and multiple cabins on the Aniak River Tuesday night and then spread into the surrounding wildlands, according to a news release from the Alaska Fire Service.
Firefighters from the Alaska Division of Forestry’s McGrath station and BLM Alaska Fire Service responded to the fire, which was reported by the owner of the Aniak River Lodge at 6 p.m. Tuesday. By the time crews arrived on scene at about 8 p.m., the fire had destroyed the cabins and lodge and spread to roughly five acres of the surrounding wildland.
According to the release, the owner used an Inreach satellite communication device to relay that the fire was out of reach of their hoses and was burning toward the lodge, which is located 25 miles upriver from the village of Aniak. Eight smokejumpers and two water-scooping aircraft stationed in Galena, a four-person helitack crew from McGrath, and an air tanker from Palmer were deployed to what is now called the Aniak River Fire. The lodge owner and three employees all escaped without injury by retreating to boats in the nearby river.
Upon arriving, the helicopter and water scoopers began working to slow its spread. Firefighters on the ground were able to get hose line around about one-third of the fire Tuesday night and had it 60% contained at the end of the evening. A total of 17 personnel on the fire as of Wednesday morning, after five more firefighters from McGrath were flown in.
The release states that firefighters continued getting hose line around the fire Wednesday and that “there is considerable chainsaw work to do.”
Wet, humid weather on Tuesday assisted crews fighting various wildland fires around the state, although conditions remained extremely dry in the Yukon Flats.
According to a news release from the Alaska Fire Service published late Wednesday, “for the first time in days, no new fires were reported on Tuesday.” As a result, the number of staffed fires fell to three in northeast Interior Alaska. More fire starts are expected by the department when temperatures increase and relative humidity decreases.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning effective from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday for the Deltana and Tanana Flats and eastern Alaska Range from Delta Junction south, due to dry windy weather.
According to the service, south winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph were anticipated through the Alaska Range passes. Humidity was expected to drop as low as 20%. These conditions meant that “rapid ignition, growth and spread of wildfires” was possible and the public was advised to take extreme caution with any activity that could cause a fire.
On Wednesday, the Bureau of Land Management Central Yukon Field Office announced the temporary blocking of access to the Five Mile Campground, located five miles north of the Yukon River bridge on the Dalton Highway. The closure is “necessary to accommodate firefighters using the campground as they fight the Isom Creek Fire,” according to a news release. The Isom Creek Fire was estimated at roughly 12,000 acres as of Tuesday, according to the Alaska Fire Service.
Entering the campground beyond the artesian well on the north side of the campground driveway is now prohibited without authorization from the bureau. Dalton Highway visitors may still use the artesian well, as long as it doesn’t interfere with firefighter access to the campground. The closure is effective until occupancy of the campground by firefighting crews is no longer required.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.