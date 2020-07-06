Angie Aragon, who is originally from Pennsylvania and grew up in Fairbanks, has worked as office manager for Alaska Legal Service Corporation’s Fairbanks office for longer than any other person since the organization was founded in 1967.
Aragon has handled appointments and rejections for disenfranchised, traumatized and other low-income clients at the office for 40 years. She has outlasted all the attorneys who have ever worked at ALSC.
“It’s been pretty awesome. It’s still hard to believe I’ve been here that long,” she said. “I was 22 when I started.”
Like so many others, Aragon originally came to Fairbanks when her father, who was serving in the U.S. Air Force, was stationed at Eielson Air Force Base. She was 10 years old at the time. Around the time she graduated high school in 1977, the family moved back to Pennsylvania, but Aragon said that the community pulled her back to Alaska.
“I was 18 or something like that. I was just bored and didn’t know anybody, and I kept in contact with a friend of mine up here and she said, ‘Why don’t you come back and stay with me?’” Aragon said. “I said ‘ok.’”
When she arrived back in Fairbanks, Aragon landed a yearlong position in the offices of the Young Adult Conservation Corps at Fort Wainwright. Following that she spent a couple of years working at Prudential’s Insurance Company, when it was based on Second Avenue at the time.
“That was for a year or two,” she said. “It’s been so long I can’t recall how I found out about the job at Alaska Legal Services. I can’t remember if it was in the newspaper or what, but I applied. And I’ve been here ever since. That was June 9, 1980.”
Alaska Legal Services Corporation is a nonprofit organization that aims to provide high quality free civil legal services to low-income Alaskans in need.
Aragon describes her job as “office manager and receptionist.” she files documents, closes out cases, orders office supplies, types letters and does “just about anything else to do with receptionist work.”
“Right now because of COVID, the office is closed to the public, but we’re still able to work. When we open back up, I will of course greet the people who come in. They’re usually here for a legal matter, so I give them the application for them to fill in,” she said. “I answer phone calls, I fax mail or email applications to people. When we get them back, I’m the one that inputs them into our computer system.”
Aragon is very much the first point of contact for most Alaskans seeking help at ALSC. She said part of what she enjoys about the job are the variety of people she gets to meet and assist. She also enjoys the connections she’s made with her colleagues over the years.
“It’s just amazing. All the people I’ve worked with over this 40 years are just amazing people. I always got along with everyone. I’ve just really enjoyed it and I thought: if you enjoy, just keep staying, no point in quitting,” she said. “I admire all the people I’ve worked with. They really care and work hard to help these people. Well, the ones we can help.”
According to Aragon, ALSC mostly deals with family law, such as divorce, custody battles and landlord/tenant disputes.
“People losing their benefits, wills for seniors, sometimes debt collection cases,” Aragon said. “We can’t help in every situation, so we have to prioritize cases.”
According to Aragon, in any case where the organization is unable to assist, staff will do their utmost to refer cases to other entities or individuals. While the organization also offers classes and other resources to help clients help themselves, Aragon said she’s seen first-hand how vital the services are for a lot of the clients.
“If it wasn’t for legal services, I don’t see how these people could have done it on their own. It’s rewarding to see when they win cases,” she said.
As the first person clients meet and often the last person with whom they interact, Aragon has seen “so so many” cases where ALSC was able to change lives.
“Helping people get custody of their children, helping people in landlord tenant matters,” Aragon said, reminiscing about some of the more memorable cases to come through ALSC. “In social security cases, it’s usually helping to get their SSI benefits. Those cases can be really hard, but the attorneys work so hard and when you get a favorable decision, that’s always nice”
With this year marking Aragon’s 40th year with the firm, her colleagues wanted to commemorate her tenure in some way. With COVID-19 taking any ideas involving parties or gathering off the table, Aragon’s colleagues bought her a large bouquet of flowers and arranged for a dozen or so people, including her old superviser from 1991, to give her a call to congratulate her.
“I especially love all the people I’ve known and worked with,” Aragon said. “And on the ninth — I don’t know how they pulled it off — but a lot of people I worked with in the past called me. Not only attorneys, but paralegals, law clerks, you know?
“That was awesome,” she continued. “It was pretty neat. It made my day.”
After four decades, Aragon said it’s going to be hard to leave her job at ALSC.
“I don’t know if anyone’s been at a job as long as me. Maybe close, but I don’t know,” she said. “I’m 62, I could retire, but I wouldn’t get as much in social security. I’m going to try to make it for five more years.”
But before she could finish contemplating leaving the office she’s been a part of for most of its existence, Aragon’s affection for her colleagues derailed her, once again.
“I really, again, love working here and all the people I work with. And I just can’t imagine working anywhere else. It’s such a great place, you wouldn’t believe it. Everyone gets along,” she said. “It’s like my second family.”
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.