A Jeep Patriot heading south on the Parks Highway about halfway between Fairbanks and Nenana struck a slow-moving vehicle Sunday morning, resulting in the death of one person in the Jeep and injuries to two passengers others.
According to Alaska State Troopers, Dylan Mayo, 21, of Anchorage, was driving the Jeep when it struck a slow-moving dump truck towing a trailer that was traveling south on the shoulder of the road at Mile 332 Parks Highway. The truck was moving slowly because of a mechanical issue, according to troopers.
Karina Sibayan, 21, of Anchorage, was a passenger in the Jeep and was pronounced dead at the scene. Mayo and another passenger, Kalen Lozano, 23, also of Anchorage, were transported by ambulance to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Next of kin has been notified. An investigation into the collision is ongoing.
