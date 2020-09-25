A 31-year-old Anchorage woman allegedly pointed a gun at a busful of people Sunday evening during an apparent road rage incident on the Parks Highway.
Angelina Faiane Samana is charged with eight counts of felony third-degree assault. If convicted, Samana could be sentenced to up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine for each count.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court, the bus driver contacted troopers at 6:36 p.m. Sunday to report she and her seven adult passengers had been threatened by a woman with a gun while driving northbound on the highway about 20 miles south of Fairbanks. The driver described the truck, the company logo on the side and back of it and a partial license plate number.
Troopers stopped the truck on the Parks Highway near the Geist Road exit. The driver, Samana, admitted she was upset and had stopped the truck and confronted the people in the bus with a handgun, according to the complaint.
The eight occupants of the bus told troopers that Samana tailgated them, pulled alongside them and waved a gun while trying to push the bus off the road. Samana then pulled in front of the bus and forced it to stop. Samana approached the bus on the passenger side and pointed the gun directly at the driver’s head, according to the complaint. The driver was able to pull away from Samana and escape the scene.
Several of the buses occupants identified Samana as the woman who threatened them. All of the occupants told troopers they thought Samana was going to shoot them, according to the complaint.
Samana was arraigned Monday in Fairbanks court. She is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on $10,000 bail.
