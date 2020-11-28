A 46-year-old prisoner at an Anchorage correctional facility died Wednesday after five days in the hospital.
William Olsen Jr. experienced a medical emergency Nov. 20 in his housing unit at Anchorage Correctional Complex, according to a Department of Corrections news release issued Friday.
DOC staff rendered medical aid until EMS arrived. Olsen was taken to Anchorage Regional Hospital for further treatment and medical staff reported he was not likely to survive, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch item.
Olsen’s next of kin were notified and he was pronounced deceased Wednesday evening.
The Alaska Bureau of Investigation Major Crimes Unit investigated the case after hospital staff notified them of an expected inmate death, according to the DOC release. No foul play is suspected and Olsen’s body has been released to his next of kin, according to troopers.
Olsen was taken into DOC custody Nov. 19 as an unsentenced inmate charged with theft of services valued at less than $50, removal of property valued at more than $50 and entering or remaining on public property in violation of a notice.
Olsen is the eighth person to die in DOC custody this year.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.