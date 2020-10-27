An Anchorage police officer previously charged in state court for allegedly assaulting a man during an arrest last year has been charged with a federal civil rights violation.
Cornelius Aaron Pettus Jr., 33, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on one count of Deprivation of Civil Rights Under Color of Law, according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Anchorage.
The indictment alleges that Pettus “while acting under color of law,” assaulted, injured and willfully deprived a man of his constitutional right “to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer.”
Pettus’ federal and state charges stem from a Sept. 30, 2019, incident involving an Anchorage man. According to an Anchorage Police Department bulletin issued 10 days after the incident, Pettus initially contacted the man for a bicycle violation but the man was uncooperative and left the scene. Pettus went to the man’s house to issue a citation, and it was during that second contact that Pettus “used force to gain compliance” while arresting the man.
APD conducted a criminal investigation into Pettus’ conduct and forward the case to the state’s Office of Special Prosecutions. Pettus was placed on paid administrative leave and charged by the state Oct. 11, 2019, with two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, two counts of felony tampering with public records and one count of misdemeanor interference with constitutional rights.
Pettus was indicted on the state charges July 28 of this year and placed on unpaid administrative leave. He remains on administrative leave without pay, according to Anchorage Police Department spokesman MJ Thim.
Pettus faces a maximum 10-year sentence If convicted of the federal charge.
