Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced Tuesday he will resign effective 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. The city's two-term mayor issued a statement that cited his "unacceptable personal conduct."
The statement, posted on the city's website and, according to media reports, read during a meeting Tuesday of the Anchorage Assembly, reads as follows:
"It is with profound sadness and humility that I resign as Mayor of the Municipality of Anchorage. My resignation results from unacceptable personal conduct that has compromised my ability to perform my duties with the focus and trust that is required," it reads.
"I know my conduct has done great injury to my family, my staff, to Municipal employees, and to the people of our community, and for that, I am deeply sorry. To make this transition as smooth as possible, my resignation will be effective Friday, October 23 at 6:00 p.m."
Berkowitz's statement did not mention the nature of the conduct that led to his resignation announcement.
Berkowitz, 58, is married and has two children.
Berkowitz, a longtime Alaska politician and one of the state's top Democrats, was in the second year of his second three-year term as mayor of the state's largest city. He represented Anchorage for 10 years in the Alaska House of Representatives, leaving the Legislature following the 2006 election.
He was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 2006, running alongside former Gov. Tony Knowles. The pair lost to Sarah Palin and Sean Parnell. Berkowitz then aimed for the U.S. House seat held by Republican Rep. Don Young. Berkowitz was the Democratic nominee in 2008 but lost to Young.
He ran for governor in 2010, losing to Gov. Sean Parnell, who had succeeded to the office following Palin's resignation. He then ran for Anchorage mayor in 2015 and won, then was reelected in 2018.
