Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard was ejected from her seat on the Alaska Commission on Human Rights for making comments defending the use of Nazi terminology on two state-issued license plates.
On Tuesday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy removed her from the commission, which is responsible for investigating complaints about discrimination, because, “The comments made by Ms. Allard regarding the license plate controversy have become a distraction for the Human Rights Commission and its mission to ensure equality and fair treatment of all Alaskans,” a statement read.
The license plate in question was a vanity plate with the phrase “3REICH” on it. Matthew Tunseth, a former newspaper editor, spotted the tag on a Hummer driving in downtown Anchorage last week. In comments about the license, one woman claimed to the Anchorage Daily News that she had seen a Hummer with the license plate “FUHRER” on it as well.
The Alaska DMV had already banned one of the tags, the agency said, and ordered they be returned, according to Alaska Department of Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka.
In her comments on Facebook about the plates, Allard said the words were innocuous and seemed completely unaware about the history of the Nazis, the Holocaust, World War II, Hitler or anti-Semitism. Instead she claimed the controversy was about progressives trying to “put a spin” on the phrases and “ban foreign words.”
“Fuhrer means leader or guide in Deutsch, Reich is realm. If you speak the language fluently, you would know that the English definition of the word, the progressives have put a spin on it and created their own definition,” she said.
Allard has not commented to the media about the incident.
