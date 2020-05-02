All inbound flights to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport have been halted, according to the airport's Facebook page this morning.
A 'security incident' was reported on an Asian-bound cargo flight, which was diverted to Anchorage early this morning. Anchorage media reported that it was thought to be a bomb. The plane is being searched in a secure, remote section of the airport. FBI and Anchorage police are on scene, according to the post. The plane's origin was not reported.
Some Anchorage-bound flights may be diverted to Fairbanks International Airport. The airport reopened late this morning.