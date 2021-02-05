An unnamed “strategic party” is working with the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. to develop, finance and construct all or part of a pipeline to bring natural gas to Fairbanks as soon as 2025.
Leaders at the gasline development corporation met Thursday, both publicly and privately, to discuss an agreement with the undisclosed entity in what is the latest endeavor to launch Alaska’s next megaproject.
The anticipated price of gas, $15/MMbtu, which is one million British thermal units, is higher, at least in the short term, than what the Interior Gas Utility is paying to truck gas to Fairbanks that is extracted from the Cook Inlet, but the goal is to extend the pipeline to Southcentral Alaska and secure an Asian buyer, which is expected to bring down the price by about two-thirds, according to numbers presented to the gasline development corporation’s board of directors by Frank Richards, AGDC president.
Demand for gas in Asia is projected to rise over the next 20 years.
“If we had $5 gas to Fairbanks, we’d be ecstatic,” said Dan Britton, general manager of the Interior Gas Utility, a subsidiary of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. He could not comment directly on the project without seeing more details, he said, and expressed interest in working with the state corporation.
The IGU recently contracted with Hilcorp for gas at a rate of $7.60/MCF — 1,000 cubic feet of gas is comparable to a million British thermal units — and the utility still has to pay to convert it to liquified natural gas and truck it to Fairbanks.
The Alaska Gasline Development Corp. board of directors voted unanimously to work with the unnamed private entity to replace the state as the lead sponsor of the gas line project. The board voted that “an open solicitation is not warranted at this time.”
The Alaska gas pipeline would be phased, starting with a $5.9 billion investment, according to information provided to the gasline corporation board. The initial phase involves running a 32-inch transmission line from Point Thompson to a gas treatment plant on the North Slope. A 42-inch mainline would run from the plant through Coldfoot and Livengood to Fairbanks.
While no entities were named, the gasline corporation is working with North Slope producers, “a major pipeline developer,” liquified natural gas buyers and financiers, according to Richards’ slide presentation.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in his State of the State speech last month that the gas line project, which has proved elusive for decades, is closer than ever to coming to fruition.
Major permits are in place to begin construction, according to gasoline corporation documents.
The AGDC has 35 major permits and approvals to include a final Environmental Impact Statement, a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission order authorizing pipeline construction, a clean water permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and federal rights of way.
Other aspects of the project were discussed in private such as the financial strength and commitment of the private partner and the entity’s pipeline development experience.
Pending permits and approvals include a marine mammal permit, an air quality permit, a Cultural Resources Management Plan and a state right-of-way lease, according to AGDC documents.
Barriers to the gas line project include property taxes that are higher than other parts of the world, which is a turnoff to investors, and uncertainty around how the state would deal with gas royalties.
Fort Wainwright is seen as a potential gas customer in Fairbanks. The military base is looking at options for refurbishing or replacing its coal-fired heat and power plant, one of the oldest coal-burning plants in the country.
Officials are hoping the gas line would lower energy costs in rural Alaska by 25% and improve air quality as natural gas burns more cleanly than diesel.
If the project comes to fruition, it could help Alaska get out of the COVID-19 economic downturn with an anticipated 1,400 jobs plus 20,000 “indirect jobs,” according to Richards.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.