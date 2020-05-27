A 20-year-old Fairbanks man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a neighbor reportedly walked by the open door of the man's apartment and saw him strangling his girlfriend.
Connor Gabriel Mannan is charged with second-degree assault, a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. He is also charged with violating bail conditions for a 2019 felony theft case and a 2019 first-degree harassment case.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court, Mannan’s neighbor called Fairbanks police at 12:22 a.m. and said she saw a man straddling a woman in a first-floor apartment. The caller said the apartment door was wide open and the man appeared to be strangling the woman with both hands.
Police responded to Corner 101 Apartments, at the corner of College Road and Illinois Street, and both Mannan and his girlfriend denied there was a physical altercation. When told there was a witness, the woman admitted that Mannan assaulted her, according to the complaint.
Mannan’s girlfriend told police that Mannan fell asleep after drinking alcohol, then woke up and accused her of cheating on him while he was sleeping. They began arguing, and Mannan pinned her to the floor, got on top of her and strangled her.
The woman told police she had difficulty breathing and speaking during the attack and thought Mannan might kill her, according to the complaint.
