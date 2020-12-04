An underwater Yellowstone may be hiding in the middle of the Aleutians, according to scientists at the 2020 American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting.
If they’re right, the islands of the Four Mountains in the central Aleutians, which are home to six stratovolcanoes — Carlisle, Cleveland, Herbert, Kagamil, Tana and Uliaga — may all be part of one giant caldera, such as in Yellowstone National Park.
According to a University of Alaska Fairbanks news release, calderas of that size have had super-eruptions with severe global consequences. Caldera-forming eruptions are the most explosive volcanic eruptions on Earth, and they have had global effects. The ash and gas they pump into the atmosphere can affect the climate, and even trigger social upheaval. For example, the eruption of an Aleutian volcano, Okmok, in B.C. 43 was recently implicated in the fall of the Roman Republic.
If there is a caldera under the Islands of the Four Mountains, scientists say it would be even larger than Okmok. If confirmed, it would become the first to be discovered in the Aleutians that is hidden underwater, according to Diana Roman of the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, D.C., one of the authors of the study.
“We’ve been scraping under the couch cushions for data,” Roman said, referring to the difficulty studying such a remote place. “But everything we look at lines up with caldera in this region.”
Scientists have been studying the most active volcano of the group, Cleveland. Cleveland looks like a stereotypical cone-shaped volcano, but instead of tapping a modest pocket of lava as most stratovolcanoes do, scientists want to know if it’s sitting atop a giant reservoir in the Earth’s crust.
In 2014 and 2015, scientists including Pavel Izbekov of UAF’s Geophysical Institute and Kirsten Nicolaysen from Whitman College, found interesting rocks that looked like ignimbrites, which are formed in very large, caldera-forming events, Izbekov said. “They are very different from typical products of small volcanic eruptions.”
Izbekov shared his observations with U.S. Geological Survey researcher John Power, who is affiliated with UAF’s Alaska Volcano Observatory last spring. Power had gathered similar data.
“He was excited as it actually matched his own and Diana Roman’s conclusions,” Izbekov said. “This is a great case in which the results of geophysical and geological investigations line up.”
However, the scientists say that while the signs are interesting, they don’t prove the existence of a Yellowstone-like caldera. They will need to go back to the Aleutians and find more direct evidence.
“Our hope is to return to the Islands of Four Mountains and look more closely at the seafloor, study the volcanic rocks in greater detail, collect more seismic and gravity data, and sample many more of the geothermal areas,” Roman said.
The caldera hypothesis might help explain the frequent explosive activity seen at Mount Cleveland. Mount Cleveland has been the most active volcano in North America for at least the past 20 years. It has produced ash clouds as high as 15,000 and 30,000 feet, which can pose hazards to aircraft traveling the busy air routes between North America and Asia.
“It does potentially help us understand what makes Cleveland so active,” Power said. “It can also help us understand what type of eruptions to expect in the future and better prepare for their hazards.”
